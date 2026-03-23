Alan Ritchson's Thoughts On Donald Trump Are Crystal Clear

"Reacher" fans know actor Alan Ritchson better as Jack Reacher himself. Yet, others may know him for who he is IRL. When he isn't playing the crime-solving action hero on the Prime Video series, he can sometimes be found speaking candidly on his YouTube channel, InstaChurch. Ritchson never shies away from talking about his Christianity on and off YouTube. And he also hasn't shied away from speaking about how his religious beliefs have framed his opinion of Donald Trump, who has been criticized for selling Bibles. Let's just say — he's definitely not a fan.

"I'm a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do. Love other people until death. It doesn't mean we're all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing," Ritchson told the Hollywood Reporter in April 2024. When sharing his religious beliefs, however, the star finds it important to clarify how, contrary to what many people's believe, Trump is totally misaligned with the teachings of Christianity in his eyes. "Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he's their poster child and it's unreal. I don't understand it," he explained, adding, "Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do."