Alan Ritchson's Thoughts On Donald Trump Are Crystal Clear
"Reacher" fans know actor Alan Ritchson better as Jack Reacher himself. Yet, others may know him for who he is IRL. When he isn't playing the crime-solving action hero on the Prime Video series, he can sometimes be found speaking candidly on his YouTube channel, InstaChurch. Ritchson never shies away from talking about his Christianity on and off YouTube. And he also hasn't shied away from speaking about how his religious beliefs have framed his opinion of Donald Trump, who has been criticized for selling Bibles. Let's just say — he's definitely not a fan.
"I'm a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do. Love other people until death. It doesn't mean we're all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing," Ritchson told the Hollywood Reporter in April 2024. When sharing his religious beliefs, however, the star finds it important to clarify how, contrary to what many people's believe, Trump is totally misaligned with the teachings of Christianity in his eyes. "Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he's their poster child and it's unreal. I don't understand it," he explained, adding, "Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do."
Alan Ritchson's comments caused controversy, but he doesn't seem to mind
As someone who is passionate about his beliefs and sharing them with others, it's clear that Alan Ritchson wasn't afraid to voice his confusion over the association between Christian teachings and Donald Trump. Yet, speaking out about this didn't come without a risk. And, unsurprisingly, he received plenty of backlash online for his comments. On a Huffpost Instagram post sharing Ritchson's take on the controversial president, the comment section was flooded with a mix of passionate reactions.
"Not a supporter now, wow just like that, lost greater than 50% of your fans!" one commenter wrote. "I [used] to love the show Reacher. I will never watch again," said another. Others were supportive of Ritchson's comments. "He just got even hotter," one commenter joked. "I love Ritchson even more now," wrote another. "Watching the show and supporting him because of this. A good man with integrity," added one commenter. It's clear, though, that whether his thoughts earn him new fans or force him to lose old ones, what's most important to Ritchson is that he speaks from the heart. He told The Hollywood Reporter that when he launched his YouTube channel, he warned his wife about what it could mean for his acting career, saying, "I told her that it could be the last time I worked in this business." Evidently, though, nothing can stop him from speaking his mind.