Inside Reacher Star Alan Ritchson's Relationship With His Wife Catherine

The following article includes references to suicide and mental health issues.

In the Amazon Prime Video series "Reacher," Alan Ritchson plays a veritable man mountain who is as amusing as he is intimidating; he's powerful enough to deploy an airbag by kicking a car, but so unflappable in life-or-death situations that he's never at a loss for a witty remark. However, while the man who turns on the self-possessed swagger to play Jack Reacher might still resemble the character when the cameras aren't rolling, don't let his hulking physique fool you. "As masculine as he is, he's sensitive; he needs to be needed," Alan's wife, Catherine Ritchson, revealed on "The Road to Wisdom Podcast." In other words, he doesn't share Reacher's desire to be a loner.

Still, marriage hasn't been as easy for Alan and Catherine as, say, Reacher breaking a baseball bat with his bare hands. On Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Alan compared his marriage to a long battle. "I want a marriage; I want my family to be intact. I fight for it. ... We go to war," he said. Luckily for him, he married someone willing to fight the good fight alongside him, and she's no shrinking violet. Of her role in their marriage, Catherine said in her "The Road to Wisdom" interview, "I'm never gonna be a yes man; I'm never going to be a Stepford Wife."

While their journey has been fraught with challenges, it's one Catherine and Alan have spent many years navigating together. There's no shortage of short marriages in Hollywood, but their romance has been going strong since before Alan had any acting credits to his name.