Side-By-Side Pics Of Michael B. Jordan's Face Transformation Prove He Doesn't Age

It's pretty curious that "Sinners" is a movie filled with vampires, because one of the main characteristics of the bloodsuckers is that they are immortal and never age. It's appropriate that Michael B. Jordan is at the center of the film, since it seems like the Hollywood actor's appearance hasn't changed much over the decades, as side-by-side photos prove.

You can go as far back as 2003 and see the lack of difference. In the photo on the left, the most telling aspect of his youth is the less pronounced lines on his cheeks. Apart from that, the major differences seem to be that Jordan has grown facial hair and his brow is somewhat more defined. Otherwise, his facial features all look pretty much the same in the photo on the right, snapped at the 2026 BAFTAs. We do know Lori Harvey taught Jordan a killer skincare routine back when they were dating, but was that enough to keep his appearance in a metaphorical time capsule?

Fred Duval/Shutterstock & Stephen Lovekin/Getty

If Jordan's teenage look seems familiar to you, this isn't by chance. The actor was still in high school when he landed the role of Wallace in HBO's hit show "The Wire," and he followed it up with a three-year stint in "All My Children." He turned 18 in 2005, and started to make waves in cinema and tread his path toward winning the Oscar after starring in "Fruitvale Station" eight years later.