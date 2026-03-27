Side-By-Side Pics Of Michael B. Jordan's Face Transformation Prove He Doesn't Age
It's pretty curious that "Sinners" is a movie filled with vampires, because one of the main characteristics of the bloodsuckers is that they are immortal and never age. It's appropriate that Michael B. Jordan is at the center of the film, since it seems like the Hollywood actor's appearance hasn't changed much over the decades, as side-by-side photos prove.
You can go as far back as 2003 and see the lack of difference. In the photo on the left, the most telling aspect of his youth is the less pronounced lines on his cheeks. Apart from that, the major differences seem to be that Jordan has grown facial hair and his brow is somewhat more defined. Otherwise, his facial features all look pretty much the same in the photo on the right, snapped at the 2026 BAFTAs. We do know Lori Harvey taught Jordan a killer skincare routine back when they were dating, but was that enough to keep his appearance in a metaphorical time capsule?
If Jordan's teenage look seems familiar to you, this isn't by chance. The actor was still in high school when he landed the role of Wallace in HBO's hit show "The Wire," and he followed it up with a three-year stint in "All My Children." He turned 18 in 2005, and started to make waves in cinema and tread his path toward winning the Oscar after starring in "Fruitvale Station" eight years later.
Has Michael B. Jordan had plastic surgery?
Despite him looking mostly the same, experts have weighed in about possible procedures that Michael B. Jordan might have had in order to improve his look. On Instagram, plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Tower from The Spiegel Center speculated that the actor had some discreet work done on his chin. "I believe he had chin augmentation," he said. "So something that strengthened his jawline, specifically augmenting the projection of the chin. ... Looks great, looks super natural."
Jordan certainly has the money for plastic surgery, but he hasn't spoken publicly about chin augmentations, fillers, or any procedures on his face. He is very open about other changes to his body, though. He immensely bulked up after he committed to working out, which he continued doing to play a boxer in the "Rocky" legacy sequel film series "Creed" and then to play the Marvel villain Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther" — when he struck up a friendship with the late Chadwick Boseman.
During an interview with Yahoo! Life, Jordan revealed that gaining muscle, which he started to do in earnest for his role in the football-themed series "Friday Night Lights," wasn't an easy process at all. He told the outlet, "I was really, really slim, couldn't gain weight, couldn't really gain muscle. I had to change my eating habits, my workout routine and all that. I didn't start off benching 225. Nah, I started at 125, you know, 150, 180. Built my way up so now I can go to a gym and I can bench 225, no problem. That took time."