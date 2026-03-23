Throwback Vid Of Kamala Harris At 2013 Pride Parade Has The Internet In A Tizzy

In 2013, years before Kamala Harris made history as the first woman of color to hold the office of vice president, she was the Community Grand Marshal for the San Francisco Pride Parade. At the time, she was the San Francisco Attorney General. Harris has received a number of accolades for being a trailblazer, and this was another of those times. The role goes to someone who represents "a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community." A video of Harris being interviewed at the parade has resurfaced and is making the rounds on the internet. And there's lots of people lamenting what could have been when they saw the clip, and calling out Harris as looking particularly good.

No one, and I mean 𝙣𝙤 one, will 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 beat Attorney General Kamala Harris at the 2013 San Francisco Pride Parade. 😫🔥 https://t.co/A9kKck0GAf pic.twitter.com/qFpWuYesLj — lindsay 🙈🏳️‍🌈 (@virtueemoir29) March 23, 2026

The video of Harris was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to a shared article about how Democrats should be looking for more physically attractive candidates. And the video seems to be a strong example of how the Democrats already had an attractive candidate. One person replied: "Didn't the 2024 election completely refute this? Nobody thinks Trump is more attractive than Kamala Harris."