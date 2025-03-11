Everything We Know About Kamala Harris' First Date With Doug Emhoff

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris' romance had a rather low-key beginning. The pair first met on a blind date in 2013, five years after Emhoff's divorce from movie producer Kerstin Mackin. However, it was seemingly clear from the start that the pair were a perfect match. Emhoff even recalled their fortuitous first date during his speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

He apparently first got Harris' phone number from a client who offered to set him up with Harris — who was then serving as the attorney general of California. "I got Kamala's voicemail, and I just started rambling. I remember trying to grab the words from the air and just put them back in my mouth, and after what seemed like far too many minutes, I hung up," Emhoff jokingly reflected during his DNC speech (via USA Today). "Kamala saved that voicemail ... and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary."

Harris also recalled that initial voicemail in her 2019 memoir "The Truths We Hold." Harris wrote that, despite the message being "long and a little rambling," she could tell that Emhoff was a nice person, and she wanted to get to know him better. This was an outcome Emhoff was apparently not expecting. "[He] was pretty sure that he had ruined his chances," Harris wrote. "The way he tells it, he thought his voicemail had been disastrous and that he'd likely never hear from me again." Harris, however, had different plans.

