Sarah Ferguson's Reported Reality TV Ambitions Featured Sci-Fi Twist Involving Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
With her ex-husband in disgrace and her relationship with her daughters reportedly on the rocks, Sarah Ferguson is at one of the lowest points in her life. But how far would she go to make yet another comeback? Maybe further than anyone could ever imagine. Insiders claim that the former Duchess of York (she has opted not to use the title anymore) once considered starring in what would have been one of the most bizarre reality shows in history (which is really saying something). According to the Daily Mail's sources, Ferguson had a number of meetings with higher-ups at Halcyon Studios back in 2023, about creating a TV project. Among the ideas that were floated were several involving Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, which she jointly left to her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Ferguson, in her will.
The former duchess supposedly pitched a show about the process of breeding the two dogs and raising the puppies for sale, and then an even wilder idea came up: Cloning the dogs themselves. The outlet quotes the reported pitch: "When Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is bequeathed two of the Queen's beloved Corgis, she decides to embark on a bold and controversial business venture — cloning the royal pups. But as she navigates the complex world of genetics and royal protocol, Sarah must also grapple with her own personal demons and strained relationship with the royal family." If you find it hard to envision a series featuring Fergie creating doggie dupes (not to mention battling King Charles III over it), well, once upon a time, skeptics refused to believe anyone would watch a show about Donald Trump choosing a business apprentice.
Sandy and Muick will remain un-cloned (for now)
Shortly after the Daily Mail's story dropped, Sarah Ferguson's representative fired back with a sharp denial. Her spokesperson clarified that the former duchess is frequently wooed with TV offers, "often with reality-show requests, which she always declines," per People. They also made it "absolutely clear" that while Ferguson was approached by Halcyon Media to discuss collaborating on a program about dogs, she shut down the conversation as soon as they mentioned creating a show specifically around her former mother-in-law's pups. Queen Elizabeth II had many pets in her lifetime, including some 30 corgis; Sandy and Muick (pronounced "Mick" in English) were the last ones she owned, and Her Majesty trusted her second son and his dog-loving former wife to care for them after her death.
Since the queen's passing in 2022, Ferguson has shared many sweet photos of the pups on Instagram, to reassure royal watchers that they're thriving. The same cannot be said for Fergie herself, though. Ever since she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were ordered out of the Royal Lodge, the Windsor estate they'd long called home, she has been trying to stay under the radar. Ferguson has been spotted in areas as disparate as the French Alps and the United Arab Emirates, but as of this writing, her exact location is a mystery.
Reportedly, she asked her daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank to let her stay with them while she regroups, but the couple refused, possibly out of concern for their own tarnished reputations. Andrew, meanwhile, is still caring for Sandy and Muick. The dogs were last seen in February 2026 on the grounds of Wood Farm, the Sandringham lodging where the former prince is temporarily living. They appeared healthy.