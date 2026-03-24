Sarah Ferguson's Reported Reality TV Ambitions Featured Sci-Fi Twist Involving Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

With her ex-husband in disgrace and her relationship with her daughters reportedly on the rocks, Sarah Ferguson is at one of the lowest points in her life. But how far would she go to make yet another comeback? Maybe further than anyone could ever imagine. Insiders claim that the former Duchess of York (she has opted not to use the title anymore) once considered starring in what would have been one of the most bizarre reality shows in history (which is really saying something). According to the Daily Mail's sources, Ferguson had a number of meetings with higher-ups at Halcyon Studios back in 2023, about creating a TV project. Among the ideas that were floated were several involving Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, which she jointly left to her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Ferguson, in her will.

The former duchess supposedly pitched a show about the process of breeding the two dogs and raising the puppies for sale, and then an even wilder idea came up: Cloning the dogs themselves. The outlet quotes the reported pitch: "When Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is bequeathed two of the Queen's beloved Corgis, she decides to embark on a bold and controversial business venture — cloning the royal pups. But as she navigates the complex world of genetics and royal protocol, Sarah must also grapple with her own personal demons and strained relationship with the royal family." If you find it hard to envision a series featuring Fergie creating doggie dupes (not to mention battling King Charles III over it), well, once upon a time, skeptics refused to believe anyone would watch a show about Donald Trump choosing a business apprentice.