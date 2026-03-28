Did Michael Jackson Date Brooke Shields? The Rumors, Explained

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At about five years old, before many children can read, Michael Jackson was already performing with his brothers in the Jackson 5. When he was just 10, the band signed to Motown Records, and, at 11, Jackson had his first #1 single, "I Want You Back." From that moment on, Jackson's life would happen in front of the public eye, and an endless number of myths would grow around him. However, one of the stranger myths about Jackson was started by the King of Pop himself — the rumor that he dated Brooke Shields.

The rumor really took off in 1993, when Michael Jackson was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. She asked the iconic singer, among other things, if he had ever been in love and if he was a virgin. While Jackson refused to discuss his sex life, he did say that he had been in love with two women, and Shields was one of them. In fact, he even claimed to be dating her at the time, which came as a surprise to Shields.

Yes, Shields had no idea at the time that Jackson thought they were in a relationship. She discussed her surprise with The Times in 2023, revealing that she called Jackson and told him, "This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this. I am having a shot at normal life — you cannot drag me into crazy town."

Shields also opened up about the infamous photo of Jackson kissing her in the backseat of a car. She told The Times, "There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me and I said, 'No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend.'" While Jackson tried to build a mythology about his romantic relationship with Shields, the truth was that they were just close friends for a long time. It was a strange friendship, though.