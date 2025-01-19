Michael Jackson's Three Kids Live Really Lavish Lives
Michael Jackson is one of the most controversial and fascinating figures in recent history. Dubbed the King of Pop, Michael became a star at an early age thanks to his incredible voice and natural dance moves. As he grew up, he transitioned out of his iconic family band, The Jackson 5, and into solo superstardom, setting records with albums like "Thriller" and making history with performances like the 1993 Super Bowl halftime show. The artist's personal life was just as intriguing. Michael shared a unique friendship with Princess Diana and married Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1994. Eventually, he welcomed three children into the world: Prince, Paris, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) Jackson.
Michael Jackson's three children are all grown up now, and although their father is no longer here, they're carrying on his legacy in their own unique ways. One such way is by living large. Michael indulged in his love of luxury, and his children are quite accustomed to it, too, if their lavish lives are anything to go by.
Michael Jackson's kids grew up at Neverland Ranch
Neverland is the place where kids stay kids forever, but Neverland Ranch is the place where Michael Jackson's kids — Prince, Paris, and Bigi — grew up. Michael purchased the Los Olivos, California property in the late 1980s, and he turned it into one of the most iconic, albeit bizarre, properties in pop culture history. The 2,700-acre property included a 13,000-square-foot mansion; a zoo replete with tigers, elephants, and Michael's pet monkey, Bubbles; a movie theater; as well as amusement park rides, such as a Ferris wheel and a carousel. Michael allowed children to come to Neverland Ranch and enjoy the theme park attractions (a decision that came with a dark aftermath due to later allegations), while he enjoyed his property's unique amenities, too.
Although Prince, Paris, and Bigi had access to the amusement park right outside their home, they didn't have free rein. As Paris shared in a 2021 interview with The Standard, "We were very privileged growing up, but when it came to things like getting toys and going on the rides, we had to earn that." And according to her comments, the truth about Paris and her siblings is that, despite their privilege, they were brought up right. "It was very clear to us that those rides and the zoo were for underprivileged children — children who were sick and couldn't go to Disneyland. If we were good, and we did our homework and we worked hard throughout the week, maybe we could go at the weekends, but we had to earn it," she said.
Michael Jackson's kids received pricey educations
California is bubbling with private schools, and a number of them are the educational home to the children of some of the world's biggest stars. For a period of time starting in 2010, The Buckley School in the San Fernando Valley was one of those schools, as Michael Jackson's two oldest kids, Prince and Paris Jackson, were enrolled there shortly after Michael's death. Tuition at The Buckley School is extremely expensive. For the 2024-2025 school year, for instance, the annual cost sits at $46,000 for elementary-aged students and just over $54,000 for middle school- and high school-aged students. While it certainly cost less when Prince and Paris attended back in the 2010s, earning an education at The Buckley School was still quite the expense.
Prince is the only child of Michael's to have gone to college, but he didn't choose an affordable school. The King of Pop's eldest attended Loyola Marymount University, a private institution in California. The total cost for the 2024-2025 school year comes to nearly $90,000, and it seems unlikely that Prince would've been eligible for any financial aid. Prince received his diploma in 2019, and although he shared that he was grateful for the experience, it seems that he might have learned just as much from Michael as he did from Loyola. "He taught me what it is to be a man; he showed me what it is to be a father," Prince said of his late father in a 2016 interview with People. "[I want] to pass that on to my kids, or to help someone else who has kids," he added.
Prince Jackson has an expensive collection of motorcycles
Prince Jackson gets to live off his father's money, and his father's money allows him to collect motorcycles. While motorcycles typically aren't as expensive as cars, they're still not cheap, and collecting them comes with a hefty price tag. Like cars, though, motorcycles vary wildly in price, with factors like brand, quality, age, and size factoring into the cost. Brand new bikes range in price from $5,000 to $35,000, making even just one motorcycle an investment. Prince's bikes appear to be on the higher end of that price scale. One bike in his collection is a LiveWire, which ranges in price from $16,499 to $22,799. "Rain mode and road mode are cool features to get acquainted with the bike, but SPORT mode is where it's at. It's like being able to drive a roller coaster," Jackson said on Instagram of his chopper.
Prince also loves a custom vehicle. The musical prodigy progeny had one of his motorcycles outfitted with custom "Lord of the Rings"-themed art, including a depiction of Gandalf among the work. The actor was also featured on an episode of the History Channel's series "Fully Torqued," as he worked with hot rod shop owner Steve Pazmany to rehab Prince's Ford F150 Raptor, which he had worn down by off-roading.
Prince co-founded a non-profit organization
Prince Jackson received some advice from his father, Michael Jackson, when he was younger that he strives to follow as an adult. "My dad used to say, 'I don't care what you want to be when you grow up, you just have to be the best at it,'" Prince told KTLA 5 Morning News. Prince, it seems, is trying to be the best at helping other people, and that's what he spends his time doing. The pop music royalty co-founded the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, a non profit organization that is aimed at helping the youth of Los Angeles. Speaking of his father, Prince said, "His goal with [the Heal the World Foundation] was to end child hunger, child abuse, and homelessness on a global scale," Prince shared. "So we took that model and we wanted to emulate it and inspire kids within our campus to do the right thing to go out and make the world a better place. So that's why we call it Heal Los Angeles."
Prince has been helping others in LA through his foundation for years now, and the foundation was especially active at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization partnered with Fresh N Lean, a meal delivery service, to provide food for those in need. "[It's] cool to see that we're starting to make an impact in our local communities," Prince said to Entertainment Tonight. "We're starting to build those relationships and having those people kinda come back to us and hopefully start to build that trust."
Paris Jackson is a high-fashion model
Not having to worry about money makes it easier to explore different career paths. A list of influential connections and a famous last name make it easier, too. Paris Jackson has worked in multiple entertainment industries, including several gigs as a high-fashion model. Paris signed with IMG Models in 2017, and since then she's branched out in all areas. For instance, she's been featured in magazines, including the cover of Harper's Bazaar Mexico; she's starred in ad campaigns for brands like KVD Beauty and Skims; and she's walked the runway for designers such as Vivenne Tam and Alexander Wang. And as it turns out, when Paris started modeling, she saw it as more of a means to grow a platform so she could raise awareness of various social causes rather than a legitimate career path. Clearly, she's found success.
Another symbol of Paris' modeling success — she walked in Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion show in 2020. "I'm pretty sure I cried when I got the casting," Paris said on an episode of "No Filter with Naomi." "It's an honor. It really is an honor," she said. Paris also shared that she doesn't want to use her name to get ahead. The model attends castings like everyone else in the industry, and she's been rejected before. "I'm also a full believer that I should earn everything ... It's about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, 'Oh, I got this.' It's like, working for it, working hard for it," she said.
Paris has also dipped her toe in acting
Paris Jackson has had tons of opportunities to make art. In addition to modeling, she's also experimented with acting. The artist has had roles in various television series, including Ryan Murphy's famed "American Horror Stories," as well as Donald Glover's brainchild "Swarm." She's also starred in movies like "Gringo," "The Space Between," "Habit," and "Sex Appeal." Paris, unsurprisingly, is also a musician, and music is something she's been interested in since she was a child. "I grew up listening to everything," Paris told The Standard. "We listened to Kanye West around the house as well. I was always singing growing up. It was cool seeing the look on my dad's face when he realized I could match pitch and harmonize."
While her output hasn't been nearly as prolific as her father's, Paris has released a fair amount of music, including her debut studio album "wilted" in 2020. Jackson has also been featured on other artists' projects, and she's had plenty of experience performing in front of crowds. It is likely that Jackson will continue pursuing art in all its forms. "I've kind of given myself well up," Jackson said in an interview with the Associated Press on the red carpet of the 2024 Grammy Awards. "It's just whatever the universe wants for me. Go with the flow, and just keep creating. If I'm creating, I'm happy."
Paris Jackson lives in a gorgeous California home
The average age of a homebuyer is continually increasing. Meanwhile, Paris Jackson bought her first home back in 2017 at 19 years old. In 2020, Paris sold her first pad for a cool $2.3 million and bought a new home for $3.8 million in 2022, relocating from Topanga Canyon to the Hollywood Hills. Fittingly, the home is full of music history. Famed singer Rock Hudson once owned the place, as did K.D. Lang, a singer-songwriter out of Canada. Maroon 5 band member Jesse Carmichael was the most recent title holder until selling it to the daughter of the King of Pop. The home sounds like a dream, too. The property boasts 3,000 square feet and features both a music studio and an art studio. There's a pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and garden, along with multiple guest bedrooms and plenty of high-end finishes.
What's more, it's important for Paris to maintain cohesion between her space and what she wears. In a 2024 interview with Fashionista, the musician opened up about how she shops and chooses pieces that reflect her personal taste. "I live in a vintage home that was built in the 1940s. My house, my animals, my clothing and everything else co-exist very beautifully where there's a lot of earth tones and a lot of natural elements," Paris shared. "There's a lot of stone, brick, wood, and lots of nature and trees. It's a very bohemian-style home and it all goes really well together."
Paris has a large collection of tattoos
Having a large collection of anything costs a lot of money. Paris Jackson's largest collection (from what can be seen, anyway) is of tattoos. Paris has covered a large portion of her skin in tattoos – as seen in this complete guide to Paris' tattoos – that range in size, and she reportedly has over 80 different designs and counting. Tattoos are particularly expensive, and while they vary in price depending on a multitude of factors, it typically costs anywhere from $50 to $300 per hour to get inked. Given the detail in many of Paris' tattoos and the sheer number she has on her body, it's safe to assume she's spent thousands on her ink collection. The artist does have a warning for anyone who's interested in tattoos, though. "I was a few years underage, which I do not recommend," Paris said on an episode of "No Filter with Naomi" regarding her first tattoo. "It's a bit hypocritical of me, but I don't suggest people get tattoos before they're 18."
And while Paris is proud of her tattoos, she doesn't always want them to be seen. The model showed up to the 2024 Grammy Awards with all of her tattoos covered up. "I like switching things up," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. It gives the dress its own moment." The cost of said dress — a design by French fashion house Celine — was likely on par with Paris' tattoos.
Bigi Jackson owns swanky real estate
Not all of Michael Jackson's kids are keen to share their life with the public. Michael's youngest, Bigi Jackson, lives an especially private life, rarely giving interviews and largely staying off social media (aside from a YouTube video he made with his brother and two friends to discuss the movie "Avengers: Endgame"). However, Bigi has participated in interviews in the past to speak about climate change and his father's legacy, including an interview with "Good Morning Britain" in 2021. "There's a lot of really cool stuff here. I think there's a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That's what he was all about," Bigi said of the Michael Jackson memorabilia on display. "That's just kind of what each of us want to do — make things that people hopefully enjoy but also can benefit their lives," Bigi added, referring to his siblings.
Not everything in life can be kept private, though, especially for the children of incredibly famous singers. In 2020, shortly after turning 18, Bigi purchased a $2.6 million home in Calabasas, a picturesque California neighborhood that is home to several other famous people, including the Kardashians. Bigi's grand home features a foyer with a chandelier and a large, curved staircase, along with three fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. The home was designed for entertaining, as it includes a bar area and a stunning backyard, complete with a pool and a jacuzzi. Making it even more luxurious, the outdoor space features a grilling area, a covered patio, and a lawn — precious features in the California real estate market. It is a place fit for royalty for a child of the King of Pop.
Michael Jackson's children are the beneficiaries of his estate
Michael Jackson earned a substantial amount of money throughout his decades-long career in music, so much so that his children are set up for life. Although Michael's net worth at the time of his death was practically zilch due to staggering debt, his estate has since recouped the losses incurred while the pop icon was alive, and it's reportedly worth over $2 billion as of 2024. Prince, Paris, and Bigi Jackson are all beneficiaries to that billion-dollar estate, meaning they're all worth millions. It's hard to say just how many millions each of Michael's kids inherited, but Celebrity Net Worth estimates that all three are worth $150 million — and that's not a combined amount.
That said, the wealth that Michael left his children doesn't seem to be what's important to them. As Prince shared on a 2022 episode of "Good Morning Britain," he and his siblings care most about their relationship with one another: "We have such a close relationship, and because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of."