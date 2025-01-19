Michael Jackson's Three Kids Live Really Lavish Lives

California is bubbling with private schools, and a number of them are the educational home to the children of some of the world's biggest stars. For a period of time starting in 2010, The Buckley School in the San Fernando Valley was one of those schools, as Michael Jackson's two oldest kids, Prince and Paris Jackson, were enrolled there shortly after Michael's death. Tuition at The Buckley School is extremely expensive. For the 2024-2025 school year, for instance, the annual cost sits at $46,000 for elementary-aged students and just over $54,000 for middle school- and high school-aged students. While it certainly cost less when Prince and Paris attended back in the 2010s, earning an education at The Buckley School was still quite the expense.

Prince is the only child of Michael's to have gone to college, but he didn't choose an affordable school. The King of Pop's eldest attended Loyola Marymount University, a private institution in California. The total cost for the 2024-2025 school year comes to nearly $90,000, and it seems unlikely that Prince would've been eligible for any financial aid. Prince received his diploma in 2019, and although he shared that he was grateful for the experience, it seems that he might have learned just as much from Michael as he did from Loyola. "He taught me what it is to be a man; he showed me what it is to be a father," Prince said of his late father in a 2016 interview with People. "[I want] to pass that on to my kids, or to help someone else who has kids," he added.

