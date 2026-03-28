What Happened To The Actor Who Played Kevin O'Donnell In Coyote Ugly?
"Did you ever wake up sober after a one-night stand, and the person you're next to is layin' on your arm, and they're so ugly, you'd rather chew off your arm than risk waking 'em? That's coyote ugly." This quote from the sultry musical movie "Coyote Ugly" sums up the comedic nature of the film, but it is more than just a romantic comedy about the relationships and sex lives of several women in New York. The movie, one of the cult classic 2000s movies that deserve a reboot, follows Violet Sanford as she moves to the Big Apple to pursue her dream of becoming a songwriter. On her musical journey, Violet takes a job at a rowdy bar known for its dance performances and eventually meets her boyfriend, Kevin O'Donnell. The "Coyote Ugly" cast is all still crazy gorgeous now, including Australian hunk Garcia, whose career in dance requires staying in shape.
Garcia may have initially garnered on-screen fame when he played Violet's boyfriend in the iconic 2000 movie, but "Coyote Ugly" was far from his most notable performance. Garcia has stayed busy professionally and personally ever since his first role in the spotlight; the talented performer has gone on to showcase his dancing and acting skills in numerous movies, musicals, television shows, and plays throughout the course of his successful career.
Actor and dancer Adam Garcia starred in films with Y2K It girls
The year after "Coyote Ugly" was released, the actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in the movie starred in another film. Adam Garcia appeared in the movie "Riding in Cars With Boys," a dramedy that starred a popular It girl of the time, Drew Barrymore. Only a few short years later, in 2004, Garcia was in the film "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" alongside Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox, around the time of their early aughts feud. In the teen movie, Lohan's character was obsessed with Garcia's, a British musician.
The fictional rock idol Garcia portrayed in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" was inspired by real rock legends. The Australian actor spoke with CBBC Newsround about the role and revealed his inspirations for the dramatic character of Stu Wolf. From his clothes to his attitude and lifestyle, Garcia's character in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" had flair. "I recently saw David Bowie in concert — he is amazing live," Garcia said. "Also Ziggy Stardust, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Ozzy Osbourne [were inspirations]." Garcia embodied the rock persona in the movie but soon returned to his onstage acting roots.
Adam Garcia returned to the stage
The actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in the cult classic "Coyote Ugly" has incredible range when it comes to performing. Before his on-screen role in "Coyote Ugly," Adam Garcia was in a famed stage musical production of "Saturday Night Fever." In September 2006, Garcia returned to the stage for a production of the musical "Wicked," which ran in London's West End until February 2007. Garcia played the role of Fiyero in the musical and starred alongside musical icons Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.
When "Wicked" was revived again almost a decade later, Garcia revealed that while he still loved the musical as much as he did when he was a part of its run, he did not sing along to any of the songs. The Australian dancer and singer told Hello! that his daughters sing songs from the musical, but he is not allowed to join in. "They are not interested in me singing," the former "Wicked" star laughed. While his daughters may not appreciate their dad's performance in the 2006-2007 version of the musical, fans will have a hard time forgetting his critically praised performance.
The Coyote Ugly actor was in two British television shows
In 2009, Adam Garcia put his dance skills to use not in another musical but rather in a television series. Garcia starred as a dance teacher and mentor who worked at a performing arts school in the musical television show "Britannia High," which aired on ITV. Like Garcia himself, his character in the show was an Australian dancer who was once a performer in London's West End. That same year, the multitalented performer was also in another ITV series: a two-part romantic dramedy miniseries called "Mister Eleven." Garcia played the titular main love interest alongside Oscar winner Olivia Colman.
Having worked mainly onstage before "Coyote Ugly", there were certainly some learning curves when it came to Garcia filming his early movies. In an interview with Revamp, Garcia said, "It took me a while to get used to the process of filmmaking ... there is a lot to be learned in the different ways of preparing and patience and pacing and also the art of what the camera is doing as the audience viewpoint rather than just an audience sitting out in the darkness."
The Australian actor judged multiple reality shows
Adam Garcia is a triple threat; he is a successful actor, dancer, and musical star. In 2010, the actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in "Coyote Ugly" embarked on a new professional adventure; he entered the world of reality television. For four seasons, Garcia judged the U.K. dance competition show "Got to Dance" from 2010 until 2012 and again in 2014. Although his main role on the show was as a judge, he also treated its audiences to a performance of his own. In an interview with Digital Spy, Garcia said, "Us judges have had to go head to head and outsell each other to secure our acts. We are now all really invested in our performers, therefore each contestant knows the stakes are high!"
"Got to Dance" was not the only competition reality television show where Garcia served as one of the judges. In 2011, he also judged the Australian version of "Dancing With the Stars," and later in 2018, he judged "Dance Boss." In an interview with the publication Dance Informa, Garcia revealed what he looks for when judging dancers. "Obviously feet are pretty important, and musicality. Musicality is not only about keeping time and doing the choreography, but it's feeling the music and where moves should be." He also believes competitive dancers need to be able to let things go and just feel the music, something he shows through in his own dancing.
Adam Garcia further showed off his dancing skills
There is no denying that the multitalented Adam Garcia can balance a lot; while he was judging the show "Got to Dance" in 2010, he was also performing in the musical "Tap Dogs." Although he judged reality shows, he is a performer at heart. He previously showed off his impressive tap skills early in his career when he was in "Hot Shoe Shuffle," and he has tapped his way to the top since then.
In his interview with Dance Informa, the actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in "Coyote Ugly" revealed, "I didn't ever think I'd be a career dancer. I simply did it because I enjoyed it as a hobby. " Thankfully for dance fans everywhere, Garcia pursued the art professionally, and his enthusiasm for dance shows in his performances. He joined the cast of "Tap Dogs" for their U.K. and Australian tour and opened up about how he prepared for his role in the 80-minute high-energy tap show. Aside from perfecting his tap skills, he had to physically train his body as well. "I did a fair bit of fitness work ... lots of sprint training and a bit of muscle work," the "Tap Dogs" star said. He also played football to better get in shape.
The Actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in Coyote Ugly was nominated for a prestigious award
Adam Garcia and his talented footwork never slow down. In 2012, shortly after his tour of "Tap Dogs," Garcia was in "Kiss Me, Kate," another popular musical. Audiences and critics alike praised his performance, and in 2013, he was nominated for a prestigious Laurence Olivier Award. The West End musical itself was nominated for the best musical revival that year, and Garcia was nominated for his role as Bill Calhoun in "Kiss Me, Kate" in the category of best performance in a supporting role in a Musical. The award ceremony was held at the prestigious Royal Opera House, and he showed up dressed to impress in a tuxedo.
This was not the first time the actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in "Coyote Ugly" was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award. Garcia was previously nominated for this coveted award earlier in his career in 1999 for his performance as Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever" in the category of best actor in a musical. Other celebrities who have won the prestigious award include Jonathan Bailey, the actor who plays Anthony on "Bridgerton," and the stunning Kelly Reilly. Although Garcia did not win the Laurence Olivier Award either time, his nominations alone show just how talented he is and how far he has come since he first took to the stage.
The actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in Coyote Ugly got married and started a family
Throughout his career, Adam Garcia has stayed busy professionally, rarely taking a break between dancing and acting opportunities. Yet, he still makes time for the people in his life, especially his family. In 2015, Garcia married his girlfriend Nathalia Chubin, a marketing manager.
Wedding planning can be stressful, even without a demanding career in the spotlight. So understandably, Garcia and Chubin opted for a courthouse wedding rather than a large wedding ceremony. The couple still dressed up for the occasion, with Chubin in a traditional white dress and Garcia in a tuxedo. In his interview with Hello!, Garcia revealed, "I never imagined myself being married, and now I am. ... It seems like the most natural thing in the world, to be part of a team and go through life together."
Shortly after tying the knot, the couple became first-time parents to a girl, Arya Storm Diana Garcia, and later welcomed a boy (whose name they have not revealed as of spring 2026) into their growing family as well. Unfortunately, the birth of the dancer's daughter was not without stress; he told New Idea magazine that her heart slowed during her delivery. "We were ready for surgery," Garcia revealed (via Mamamia). Thankfully, that did not end up necessary in the end, and the baby was born healthy.
The multitalented actor branched out into horror and thrillers
While dancing is entertaining to watch, it does not come without risk of injury, something Adam Garcia learned in 2016. He went on tour that year for "Singin' in the Rain," but his role suddenly came to an end after he sustained a knee injury. While he was no doubt disappointed to lose out on the role, Garcia soon took another major career opportunity, albeit a much darker one, after his injury healed a bit. The actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in "Coyote Ugly" was in the stage version of "The Exorcist" in 2017. The famous tale is based on a horror novel about a girl who is believed to be possessed by a demon, and Garcia was interested upon his first read of the script. As he told London Theatre, "[W]hen I read the script, I found it to be a complete page turner."
In his interview with London Theatre, Garcia revealed how he prepared for the horror role and took care of his own mental health while playing the character of a struggling young priest. "My character is very much depressed, so my preparation is about isolating myself, sitting in a dark room and filling myself up with this depression," Garcia said. "After I leave the theater, I have to watch a cartoon or put on some happy music, go home and look at my daughter," the actor said. That same year, Garcia was also in the film adaptation of the Agatha Christie thriller "Murder on the Orient Express."
Adam Garcia starred in more television shows and movies
In Adam Garcia's interview with London Theatre, he admitted he loved his varied career in the spotlight. He was motivated to show people who only saw him as a tap dancer that he could do so much more and shine in other types of performances as well. "I think when I first arrived in London many years ago now, I was known as a tap dancer," Garcia explained. "But I didn't want to get pigeonholed in that, so I went off and did plays and films, too, trying to get my hands on everything. I like them all equally!"
In 2019, the actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in the cult classic "Coyote Ugly" took to the big screen again; he was in "Death on the Nile," which was not released until 2022 due to delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the film, which was based on another Agatha Christie story, Garcia relied on his acting chops alone for his role in the movie as a photographer named Syd. The year before "Death on the Nile" hit theaters, Garcia was also in the movie "Afterlife of the Party" on Netflix. He played the character of Howie in the fantasy comedy, which starred Victoria Justice as a woman who dies in a freak accident but sticks around to fix her past mistakes. The following year, the Australian performer was on TV again, but this time as himself (or rather, a masked version of himself) in Season 2 of "The Masked Dancer."
The actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in Coyote Ugly got his own show in London's West End
Adam Garcia's career in the spotlight has seemingly never slowed down since he first arrived on the performing scene as a tap dancer. In 2025, Adam Garcia revealed that he produced his own show, "Emerald Storm," after over two decades performing in shows he had little creative control over. The actor who played Kevin O'Donnell in "Coyote Ugly" shared the exciting announcement on Instagram and described the show as "the fire of Irish dance with the grit of urban tap." The joint post he shared to social media also called the production one that "explodes with rhythm, passion and pure spectacle!"
The groundbreaking show combines Garcia's tap skills with the art of Irish dance. In his interview with Revamp, Garcia revealed he got involved in the project through a fellow choreographer and shared what makes the show unique. "I think what sets this show apart from other dance shows is the nontraditional and urban take on Irish and tap that are combined here in the show. I can't think of any other show that has done that combination," Garcia said. The modern spin on Irish and tap dancing premiered in London's West End at the end of 2025 for a limited run and embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom in 2026.