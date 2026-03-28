What Happened To The Actor Who Played Kevin O'Donnell In Coyote Ugly?

"Did you ever wake up sober after a one-night stand, and the person you're next to is layin' on your arm, and they're so ugly, you'd rather chew off your arm than risk waking 'em? That's coyote ugly." This quote from the sultry musical movie "Coyote Ugly" sums up the comedic nature of the film, but it is more than just a romantic comedy about the relationships and sex lives of several women in New York. The movie, one of the cult classic 2000s movies that deserve a reboot, follows Violet Sanford as she moves to the Big Apple to pursue her dream of becoming a songwriter. On her musical journey, Violet takes a job at a rowdy bar known for its dance performances and eventually meets her boyfriend, Kevin O'Donnell. The "Coyote Ugly" cast is all still crazy gorgeous now, including Australian hunk Garcia, whose career in dance requires staying in shape.

Garcia may have initially garnered on-screen fame when he played Violet's boyfriend in the iconic 2000 movie, but "Coyote Ugly" was far from his most notable performance. Garcia has stayed busy professionally and personally ever since his first role in the spotlight; the talented performer has gone on to showcase his dancing and acting skills in numerous movies, musicals, television shows, and plays throughout the course of his successful career.