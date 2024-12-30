Inside Megan Fox And Lindsay Lohan's Early Aughts Feud
The early 2000s defined a whole generation of celebrity "It" girls. Flip phones were snapping shut left and right, reality TV was finding its feet, and every magazine cover was plastered with Hollywood's latest low-stakes scandal. It was also a time that was sadly infamous for pitting women against each other, and two of Tinseltown's hottest names — Megan Fox and Lindsay Lohan (who had more than her fair share of celebrity feuds) — were no exception. The two in-demand actors had already played rivals in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen," but tabloid tensions started simmering when producer Larry Thompson announced the casting for a Lifetime biopic about Elizabeth Taylor.
The role was highly coveted, with Thompson calling the search "a very serious selection" and comparing it to "casting for Hollywood royalty," in a 2012 interview with E! News. He added, "I've been talking to Lindsay Lohan directly [...] and have been in conversations with other actresses, including Megan Fox." Ultimately, Lohan secured the part, but shortly thereafter, her former co-star inadvertently stirred up some major controversy when she compared her to Marilyn Monroe.
While speaking to Esquire, in 2013, the "Jennifer's Body" star proclaimed, "She was sort of like Lindsay. She was an actress who wasn't reliable, who almost wasn't insurable," before adding, "She had all the potential in the world, and it was squandered." Fox later clarified in a since-deleted Facebook post that she had meant no offense with her comments, and was simply comparing the two stars because both women's demonstrable talent was overshadowed by their very public messiness.
Lohan has since proven her former co-star wrong
Megan Fox was obviously referring to the media fixation on the many tragic details of Lindsay Lohan's life, which, at the time, overshadowed her potential as one of Hollywood's most promising young talents. Since then, however, the "Parent Trap" star has taken a circuitous route to newfound success, which many have dubbed the "Lohanaissance." As the actor proudly told the Guardian, she moved to London in 2014 — a city where she found a sense of calm, direction, and normality. She performed for three months in the West End and even volunteered for community projects. As Lohan mused, "I needed to grow up and London is a better place for me to do that than anywhere else."
In the years that followed, the teen flick fixture settled in Dubai, married multimillionaire banker Bader Shammas, and became a mother. While discussing her turbulent past with Allure in 2023, the former child star shared how much she valued the stability she'd discovered. As Lohan detailed, "I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. [...] My only structure was filming and being on set." Fans were delighted to watch Lohan's big return to our screens in the rom-coms "Falling for Christmas" and "Irish Wish," and the news of a "Freaky Friday" reboot was instantly met with viral excitement. It looks like she's getting her Hollywood happily-ever-after, after all.