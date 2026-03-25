Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Been Plagued By Scandals In 2026 (& It's Only March)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only members of the British Royal Family who have been caught up in scandals in 2026. In fact, their issues pale in comparison to the actions of Harry's uncle, Andrew Windsor, who was arrested on his birthday after further evidence of his misconduct in office came to light. While Andrew's disgrace has tarnished everyone in the family, according to the Mirror, Meghan is especially concerned about how it could damage her brand.

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," explained to the Mirror that, while Prince Harry's relationship with his brother and father is fractured, he has remained close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Unfortunately, along with the revelations about Andrew, the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails also shows that he had a close relationship with Ferguson, even spending time with her daughters.

According to Larcombe, Harry will undoubtedly want to reach out to the princesses during what must be a difficult time for them, but Meghan will be worried that the press will tie them into the story and has likely asked her husband to keep out of it as much as possible. It seems that even by trying to keep out of a scandal, Harry and Meghan find themselves still being brought into it by way of the British press.