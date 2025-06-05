Harry Reportedly Has No Chance Of Reconciling With King Charles (& William Might Be To Blame)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The future is looking bleak for King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's relationship. Hostility festered between the monarch and his son when Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left their senior royal positions for good in 2020. Any chance of mending the emotional wounds of the past were shattered by Harry and Meghan's continuous, media-driven attacks on the palace, including their now-infamous 2021 interview with Oprah and their tell-all Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." The Duke of Sussex has done his own damage with his bombshell memoir "Spare," which provided his personal account of a seemingly turbulent life as a royal in the limelight. Even after all that, talk of reconciliation between father and son swirled among tabloids. But recent reports suggest that Harry's stunning family drama has finally met its breaking point.

"There is no turning back," royal expert Hilary Fordwich recently told Fox News. "King Charles remains tender towards his son but can't risk communication." The reason Charles might never forgive Harry? Harry's brother, William, Prince of Wales, is reportedly to blame. According to Fordwich, William feels enough resentment toward his brother that it's impeding his and his father's chances of starting fresh with Harry — and as future king, William has control over the situation. "The animosity is so deep that William has shut the door on Harry. Charles is not willing to go against his heir's wishes," Fordwich noted.