Prince Harry's Strangest Moments In 2025 Struck Another Blow To His Reputation

Prince Harry's years-long feud with King Charles III and the bad blood between he and William, Prince of Wales have certainly had a hand in tanking the duke's reputation. Yet, for a moment, it seemed like 2025 would be the year to finally bring the royal family feud to an end. Harry and Charles seemed to take the first step toward reconciliation when they met up after more than a year apart in September. Harry visited his father at his home but didn't spend much more than half an hour there before leaving. This in itself was odd, and it was made stranger by reports claiming that, to Harry, the meeting didn't feel like that of a father and son, but rather like the king and a guest.

Harry's representative was quick to fight this narrative in a statement to Page Six. "Recent reporting of The Duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," they said, adding, "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son." A source also told the outlet, "They shared a long hug when they first saw each other. Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other." Ultimately, though, there wasn't much evidence supporting the feud's actual end, and Charles reportedly made no subsequent plans to visit Harry during his 2026 U.S. trip.