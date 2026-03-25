Jack Quaid's Non-Answer On Acting With Meghan Markle Says It All About Her Big Hollywood Return

Meghan Markle wasted no time leaving "Suits" and rebranding herself following the actor's engagement to Prince Harry. Waving goodbye to her Hollywood career, the Duchess of Sussex initially tried her best to play the good daughter-in-law before eventually leaving the royals family behind and escaping to California with her husband. Meghan then reinvented herself variously as a homespun mama, a Netflix host, and a crafter of gourmet treats (for those who don't mind spending $174 on a set of teas, honeys, a bookmark, and a pillar candle). Now, with Meghan Markle suffering another career fumble in the form of Netflix axing her short-lived lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," she's gone full circle back to the big screen. Don't buy the jumbo-sized popcorn just yet, though. For the first time in eight years, the duchess is appearing in a project unrelated to her work with Netflix.

She features in "Close Personal Friends," a just-wrapped comedy film co-starring Jack Quaid, Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding. The plot reportedly centers around a couple who strike up a friendship with a celebrity duo, but discover that it's not the perfect situation they hoped it would be. ET caught up with Quaid in Rome for the premiere of the final season of "The Boys" and couldn't resist asking, "What can you tease about working with Meghan Markle?" The nepo baby actor seemed uncomfortable with the question. "Yeah, ah, no, it was insane," Quaid fumbled, glancing at the carpet. Then he quickly went on to name the "main cast" — Collins, Larson, and Golding — and discuss all the fun they had. Point made: This isn't the big Hollywood comeback her fans are hoping for.