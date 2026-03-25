Jack Quaid's Non-Answer On Acting With Meghan Markle Says It All About Her Big Hollywood Return
Meghan Markle wasted no time leaving "Suits" and rebranding herself following the actor's engagement to Prince Harry. Waving goodbye to her Hollywood career, the Duchess of Sussex initially tried her best to play the good daughter-in-law before eventually leaving the royals family behind and escaping to California with her husband. Meghan then reinvented herself variously as a homespun mama, a Netflix host, and a crafter of gourmet treats (for those who don't mind spending $174 on a set of teas, honeys, a bookmark, and a pillar candle). Now, with Meghan Markle suffering another career fumble in the form of Netflix axing her short-lived lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan," she's gone full circle back to the big screen. Don't buy the jumbo-sized popcorn just yet, though. For the first time in eight years, the duchess is appearing in a project unrelated to her work with Netflix.
She features in "Close Personal Friends," a just-wrapped comedy film co-starring Jack Quaid, Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding. The plot reportedly centers around a couple who strike up a friendship with a celebrity duo, but discover that it's not the perfect situation they hoped it would be. ET caught up with Quaid in Rome for the premiere of the final season of "The Boys" and couldn't resist asking, "What can you tease about working with Meghan Markle?" The nepo baby actor seemed uncomfortable with the question. "Yeah, ah, no, it was insane," Quaid fumbled, glancing at the carpet. Then he quickly went on to name the "main cast" — Collins, Larson, and Golding — and discuss all the fun they had. Point made: This isn't the big Hollywood comeback her fans are hoping for.
Meghan Markle's return to acting might impact a royal reconciliation
Moviegoers planning to see "Close Personal Friends" just to get a look at Meghan Markle are in for a rude awakening. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex has a brief cameo appearance as herself, so her scene probably only took a couple of days to shoot. That would explain why Jack Quaid was lost for words when describing the experience; he probably had little to no contact with her when the cameras weren't rolling. If Meghan really does intend to resume performing either full- or part-time, her in-laws might have a more eloquent — and harsher — reaction. The drama surrounding Meghan Markle and the royal family could rival any soap opera, and her acting career was notably one of their first points of contention with the interloper.
According to Prince Harry's startling memoir, "Spare," once he and the actor were engaged, the palace made the "Suits" writers change certain lines to make Meghan seem more suited to life as a future royal. Eliza Roberts, the wife of the duchess' former co-star Eric Roberts, also told the Daily Mail the actor felt pressured to leave the show because of the palace's objections. Both Eric and Eliza Roberts agreed that their friend should return to doing what she loves best. But does Meghan dare risk stirring up The Firm's wrath yet again? Recently, Harry has taken some baby steps towards finally reconciling with his father, King Charles III, who is reportedly longing to form a closer relationship with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The duchess may have to hold off on her ambitions until she and Harry are on firmer footing with his family.