Unfiltered Pic Of Karlie Kloss Hints The Plastic Surgery Rumors May Not Be BS

Even knowing what Karlie Kloss looks like in real life versus on Instagram, or the cover of a magazine, there's no denying that she's always been the kind of supermodel to make an art form out of the word "effortless." The stunning transformation of Karlie Kloss didn't happen overnight, of course. She launched her career at just 16, walked a whopping 31 runways in a single New York Fashion Week, and ultimately became a Victoria's Secret Angel, racking up more than 40 Vogue covers on top of other industry honors. All the while, the Chicago-born beauty maintained the image of the wholesome, all-American girl next door, from Karlie Kloss revealing what she really eats in a day to fronting wellness campaigns that positioned her as the epitome of natural beauty.

And yet, no matter how hard celebrities push their daily skincare and workout routines, plastic surgery transformations have tragically become the norm in both Hollywood and the larger fashion world. Looking at some of Kloss's appearances from more recent years, you can't escape the creeping sensation that there may be more to her angular jawline and puffy cheekbones than night cream and healthy eating. Exhibit A: The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026.

Axelle/bauer-griffin/Getty

Her nose is much more refined now, with a slimmer bridge and width. Kloss' skin is also remarkably smooth and line-free, while her brows sit notably higher, which is consistent with regular Botox injections. Lastly, we have the almost swollen cheekbones and the angular jawline, which draw a noticeable contrast with the roundness that used to define her face during the supermodel's Victoria's Secret era. The gap between the fresh-faced young woman who once preached about argan oil to the sculpted glamazon who treads red carpets nowadays is jarring, to say the least.