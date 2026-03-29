Unfiltered Pic Of Karlie Kloss Hints The Plastic Surgery Rumors May Not Be BS
Even knowing what Karlie Kloss looks like in real life versus on Instagram, or the cover of a magazine, there's no denying that she's always been the kind of supermodel to make an art form out of the word "effortless." The stunning transformation of Karlie Kloss didn't happen overnight, of course. She launched her career at just 16, walked a whopping 31 runways in a single New York Fashion Week, and ultimately became a Victoria's Secret Angel, racking up more than 40 Vogue covers on top of other industry honors. All the while, the Chicago-born beauty maintained the image of the wholesome, all-American girl next door, from Karlie Kloss revealing what she really eats in a day to fronting wellness campaigns that positioned her as the epitome of natural beauty.
And yet, no matter how hard celebrities push their daily skincare and workout routines, plastic surgery transformations have tragically become the norm in both Hollywood and the larger fashion world. Looking at some of Kloss's appearances from more recent years, you can't escape the creeping sensation that there may be more to her angular jawline and puffy cheekbones than night cream and healthy eating. Exhibit A: The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026.
Her nose is much more refined now, with a slimmer bridge and width. Kloss' skin is also remarkably smooth and line-free, while her brows sit notably higher, which is consistent with regular Botox injections. Lastly, we have the almost swollen cheekbones and the angular jawline, which draw a noticeable contrast with the roundness that used to define her face during the supermodel's Victoria's Secret era. The gap between the fresh-faced young woman who once preached about argan oil to the sculpted glamazon who treads red carpets nowadays is jarring, to say the least.
Where the plastic surgery speculation originated and how Karlie Kloss has navigated it
The speculation surrounding Karlie Kloss's facial changes didn't start with the Oscar party photos. Doing the math that only internet sleuths and years of photographic archives are capable of doing, the consensus, at the very least, includes a rather comprehensive list of procedures like rhinoplasty, lip fillers, and Botox. What the Vanity Fair photos did was give those rumors their most compelling evidence, though it has to be said that the venue came with notoriously harsh lighting that left many celebrities wishing they'd just stayed home. For Kloss, the new setting at LACMA couldn't have come at a worse time. The chatter was already coming to a head following her appearance on the Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 runaway on February 27 (above right), just months after giving birth to her third child, Rae Florence.
The usual chorus of deserved praise aside, some Instagram users thought the supermodel was almost unrecognizable. "Jumpscare," wrote one, while another chimed in by bringing up the usual suspect these days: "Omg the MAGA face." Kloss has never addressed any of this publicly. Instead, she keeps firm to her mantra of "Always striving to stay healthy and be the best version of myself," as the former Victoria's Secret Angel told Thorne for its 2024 campaign, alongside insisting to Elite Daily that her only goal is to "feel good in my skin."
Now, whether these rather obvious physical changes are the result of cosmetic procedures, the natural evolution of her face after two decades in the spotlight, or even the very real, very harsh consequence of going through three pregnancies, is anyone's guess. Either way, we can no longer chalk this up to Vanity Fair's amateur lighting alone.