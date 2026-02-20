Before & After Pics Reveal The Most Tragic Plastic Surgery Transformations In Hollywood History

Plastic surgery is a not-so-secret weapon Hollywood celebrities have long relied on to either preserve their youth or keep themselves relevant in an industry that thrives on appearances. Ubiquitous as the practice is, it still carries an unshakeable taboo that drives many stars to deny their use of cosmetic procedures. There are still some who openly talk about embracing or regretting it, but they are a rare breed.

In any case, given the nature of the practice that leaves visible alterations — as well as the scope of both expert and amateur online commentary today — it is hard to escape scrutiny. It is especially difficult when it comes to celebrity modifications that have been more drastic than most and left their subjects looking different — and not in the most flattering way. Here are some before-and-after celebrity pictures that reveal the most tragic plastic surgery transformations in Hollywood history.