It turns out that the former Duchess of York has, er, questionable taste in friends, to put it mildly. Sarah Ferguson has weathered several tragedies throughout her lifetime, but 2026 was the year things really went downhill as her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in connection with his personal dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Fergie's own communications with the disgraced financier came to light too. To make matters worse, a brand-new TV series, "The Lady," chronicled her friendship with convicted murderer Jane Andrews.

Andrews worked as Sarah's royal dresser from 1988 to 1997, and while their relationship started out professional, it eventually evolved into something resembling friendship. At least, that's what Ferguson's ex-friend Allan Starkie told Page Six in March 2026. He recalled how Andrews tried to win favor with the duchess, and eventually, Fergie appointed her as her deputy chief financial officer, regardless of the fact that she wasn't qualified to do the job. About three years after leaving the royal's employ, Andrews murdered her boyfriend, Tom Cressman. It isn't clear if they were still close at the time, and Ferguson has never commented on the whole sordid affair.

Andrews, meanwhile, shared her side of the story with The Guardian in 2003. She claimed that she went through a tough time after she was let go from her job working for the former duchess and that she started a relationship with Cressman shortly thereafter. Andrews alleged that he was an abusive boyfriend and that she killed him in self defense. She was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after being sentenced to 18 years in prison for Cressman's murder in 2001. It goes without saying that the release of "The Lady" couldn't have come at a worse time for Ferguson.