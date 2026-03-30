Weird Things About Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma's Marriage We Can't Ignore
Iconic child star turned singer and businesswoman Hilary Duff has been married to musician and record producer Matthew Koma since 2019. In addition to her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, Duff shares three daughters with Koma. The couple and their blended family seem to share a healthy and happy relationship, and while some details of Duff's life seem to be tragic, her marriage is a bright spot. Despite this, there are still some peculiar aspects to their relationship that may make some fans turn their heads, including drama with a mommy group, Duff's concerning dreams, and a yearly spat.
While they certainly have quirks as a couple, Duff and Koma have done many great things together. In 2020, while they were enjoying their honeymoon in South Africa, Duff and Koma reportedly made a generous donation to those affected by the bushfires in Australia. During this time, Duff posted photos of kangaroos who lost their lives in the fires, accompanied by a caption that partially read, "Homes burned, people displaced, and unfortunately some lives lost. @Matthewkoma and I are coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate and will keep you posted on that," Duff continued. This showcases how much the two love each other, despite the several weird things that go on in their relationship.
The "Lizzie McGuire" star's husband also helped her record her 2026 album, "Luck ... or Something." This further shows just how in sync this celebrity couple is, even though the two also have some unconventional and downright strange aspects to their marriage.
Duff and Koma's yearly fight
Hilary Duff has stated that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, rarely fight, but when they do, it's a major one. During the sit-down with fellow former-child actor Dakota Fanning for Interview Magazine (via People), Duff revealed that she and Koma get along most days of the year, but gear up for one, long, annual fight. "We literally never fight," Duff explained to Fanning. "Well, that's not true. We have one drag-out fight once a year," she added.
The "How I Met Your Father" star then explained that she and Koma were recently discussing this fact, and that she insinuated to her husband that the yearly spat may be close by. "He actually brought it up the other day," Duff explained. "He was like, 'We haven't had a fight in such a long time.' I'm like, 'Are you ready?'"
Duff revealed that the last fight she had with Koma occurred during the 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles, which was a stressful time for countless people. The singer and actor stated that during their last blowout argument, she chucked Koma's cell phone into shrubbery. She also noted that the fight mainly occurred because the couple was extremely stressed from the natural disaster they were experiencing. "It was during the fires," Duff said to Fanning of their last fight. "We had been displaced, we had all the f***ing kids, and we just needed to have it out. But we don't usually fight."
Duff's dreams of infidelity
One strange fear that Hilary Duff holds inside of herself is the worry that her husband, Matthew Koma, will one day start dating a new up-and-coming singer and end their marriage. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the "Raise Your Voice" star admitted this very specific fear. "I always think Matt's going to leave me for some coolio indie songwriter that he works with," Duff told the outlet, referencing the fact that her husband is a record producer.
Duff also explained that she has a recurring nightmare that Koma is having an affair. Also, during the Rolling Stone interview, Duff opened up about how she knows that, even though she is aware that a dream is only a dream, the regular nighttime occurrence triggers authentic feelings of panic. "Those are real things to get hung up on emotionally," the former teen sensation shared with Rolling Stone.
One track off of Duff's 2026 album "Luck ... or Something," titled "Holiday Party," is explicitly about the singer's internal cheating worries. The mom informed Rolling Stone that her idea behind recording her sixth studio album was to make it as personal as possible, including sharing her deepest fears with the public. "That was the approach of the record," she said to Rolling Stone. "What keeps me up at night? What are my insecurities?"
They have had an on-and-off relationship in the past
One major thing about Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's relationship that many fans might not know is that they broke up and got back together multiple times, according to the ex-Disney star. Duff and Koma first crossed paths when Koma helped record his future wife's 2015 album, "Breathe In. Breathe Out." Nothing serious happened between the two at that time.
In 2017, Duff and Koma reconnected and started dating, but after just a few months, the two musicians ended things romantically. However, the break-up was short-lived, since they rekindled their romance that same year and became engaged just two years later.
While a guest on the show "The Talk," Duff stated that she and Koma broke up on two different occasions, even though only one break-up was publicized. The pop star and actor detailed how she believes that some people are meant to keep coming back to each other, since this is the third (yet most successful) time she and Koma decided to pursue a relationship. "Timing is such a big deal ... third time's a charm," Duff said (via E! News). "I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."
Their mutual beef with Ashley Tisdale
Matthew Koma has shown himself to be a loyal husband by coming to his famous wife Hilary Duff's aid when she had beef with fellow ex-Disney star Ashley Tisdale after the two were both involved with the same mom group.
It all started when Tisdale, who is known for starring in Disney's hit sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," wrote an exposé for The Cut about how she was intentionally left out of meet-ups by the members of a mom group she joined, which also included Duff. Tisdale explained in the article how she felt excluded and ganged up on by the group, kind of like she was in grade school. "Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed, thinking, Maybe I'm not cool enough?" Tisdale wrote. Duff denied Tisdale's claims when she was asked about the situation on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It sucks to read something that's, like, not true," Duff said (via People). "And it sucks on behalf of six women in all of their lives."
Koma decided to get involved with the drama when he posted an Instagram Story depicting a parody of the photograph featured in Tisdale's The Cut piece. The photo posted by Koma (via NBC News) showcased Duff's husband's face superimposed onto Tisdale's body, accompanied by a caption that read, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." While harsh and unconventional, this behavior shows that Koma will likely have Duff's back no matter what.