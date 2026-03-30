Weird Things About Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Iconic child star turned singer and businesswoman Hilary Duff has been married to musician and record producer Matthew Koma since 2019. In addition to her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, Duff shares three daughters with Koma. The couple and their blended family seem to share a healthy and happy relationship, and while some details of Duff's life seem to be tragic, her marriage is a bright spot. Despite this, there are still some peculiar aspects to their relationship that may make some fans turn their heads, including drama with a mommy group, Duff's concerning dreams, and a yearly spat.

While they certainly have quirks as a couple, Duff and Koma have done many great things together. In 2020, while they were enjoying their honeymoon in South Africa, Duff and Koma reportedly made a generous donation to those affected by the bushfires in Australia. During this time, Duff posted photos of kangaroos who lost their lives in the fires, accompanied by a caption that partially read, "Homes burned, people displaced, and unfortunately some lives lost. @Matthewkoma and I are coming up with a number that we feel comfortable with to donate and will keep you posted on that," Duff continued. This showcases how much the two love each other, despite the several weird things that go on in their relationship.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star's husband also helped her record her 2026 album, "Luck ... or Something." This further shows just how in sync this celebrity couple is, even though the two also have some unconventional and downright strange aspects to their marriage.