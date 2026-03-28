Valerie Bertinelli Has Clear Thoughts On Ozempic & GLP-1s (Despite Never Taking Them)
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Valeri Bertinelli has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her time in the spotlight, but a GLP-1 weight loss drug wasn't one of the tools she used to do it. There are countless celebrities who look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic, and extreme cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood are sadly becoming commonplace. Bertinelli, who has gone through a weight loss journey of her own, spoke candidly about the increasingly popular medication, telling People in March 2026 that, while she hasn't used a GLP-1, she's not against it. "I don't judge anybody for how they lose weight. It's flippin' hard to do," the actor clarified, adding, "Plastic surgery, GLP-1s, anything that someone else is doing that doesn't affect your life, leave them alone." She also didn't rule out using the drug in the future, should the need arise.
Bertinelli had the exact same stance in 2024, pointing out to People that one of the reasons she didn't reach for Ozempic was because she wasn't interested in a quick fix. "Maybe it could have gone quicker, but why do I need to go quicker?" she questioned. "Unless you do the emotional and mental work, weight is not going to stay off." The Golden Globe winner put in a lot of hard work to lose weight and accept her body. In a December 2024 Instagram post, she opened up about her journey. "I have dealt with judgment my entire life starting from when I was a young girl," Bertinelli admitted, adding that she's learned some valuable lessons along the way. "For the first time in my life, I love my body as it is. It's not the 20 year old body that I hated and it really is a shame that I hated that beautiful body," the "One Day at a Time" star noted.
Valerie Bertinelli has a complicated relationship with her body
Valerie Bertinelli is the first to acknowledge that she hasn't always had the healthiest, or kindest, relationship with her body. Back in the 1980s, she got breast implants, and regretted it not long after. But the beloved star only had them removed in 2024, after suffering a bad fall. In her book, "Getting Naked," she chronicled the explant surgery, revealing that she got a really bad infection and went to see her doctor later than she should have. "He took everything out [the implant and the surrounding tissues] and then my breast became infected and started to cave in on itself. It became a crater," Bertinelli shared.
Breast implants aren't the only cosmetic procedure the actor has undergone. She's also tried Botox, but told People that she didn't like the way it made her eyebrows look. Bertinelli has also considered a neck lift, but after what happened with her breast implants, she's understandably wary of any more plastic surgery. "I'm going to learn how to appreciate this," the Golden Globe winner stated, referring to her body in its current state. In December 2024, Bertinelli posted a snap of herself in her underwear on Instagram, hinting that her body had been through plenty of hardship that year, but that she was finally in a place where she could appreciate it.
"Right now every lump, bump, wrinkle, and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night," she captioned it.