Valerie Bertinelli Has Clear Thoughts On Ozempic & GLP-1s (Despite Never Taking Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Valeri Bertinelli has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her time in the spotlight, but a GLP-1 weight loss drug wasn't one of the tools she used to do it. There are countless celebrities who look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic, and extreme cases of "Ozempic face" in Hollywood are sadly becoming commonplace. Bertinelli, who has gone through a weight loss journey of her own, spoke candidly about the increasingly popular medication, telling People in March 2026 that, while she hasn't used a GLP-1, she's not against it. "I don't judge anybody for how they lose weight. It's flippin' hard to do," the actor clarified, adding, "Plastic surgery, GLP-1s, anything that someone else is doing that doesn't affect your life, leave them alone." She also didn't rule out using the drug in the future, should the need arise.

Bertinelli had the exact same stance in 2024, pointing out to People that one of the reasons she didn't reach for Ozempic was because she wasn't interested in a quick fix. "Maybe it could have gone quicker, but why do I need to go quicker?" she questioned. "Unless you do the emotional and mental work, weight is not going to stay off." The Golden Globe winner put in a lot of hard work to lose weight and accept her body. In a December 2024 Instagram post, she opened up about her journey. "I have dealt with judgment my entire life starting from when I was a young girl," Bertinelli admitted, adding that she's learned some valuable lessons along the way. "For the first time in my life, I love my body as it is. It's not the 20 year old body that I hated and it really is a shame that I hated that beautiful body," the "One Day at a Time" star noted.