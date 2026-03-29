Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Soured Her Reputation With Spoiled Behavior

When you are the child of a billionaire, money isn't exactly a problem. At the same time, some nepo babies do struggle a bit, going out of their way to try to prove to society that they can make it without using their family's money. That's the case with Phoebe Gates — daughter of Microsoft founder and tech billionaire Bill Gates. After going to Stanford, she was adamant about proving to the world that she could build her own empire. Unfortunately, along the way Gates revealed that, just like her sister, Jennifer Gates, she is incredibly out of touch.

In April 2025, Gates launched Phia, a price check app that uses AI to help shoppers find better prices. Gates and her business partner, Sophia Kianni, turned to influencers on social media like Instagram to promote their new app and add value to it. It seemed like a simple plan, but the way they went about it proves just how spoiled they had been all their lives. The ordeal also showed that they didn't seem to know how to handle their startup business, at least at this young stage; Gates just turned 23 in 2025, while Kianni turned 24.

One of the content creators the partners reached out to was Jarrod Jenkins, a fashion influencer with over 76,000 followers on TikTok. On his channel, he sheds light on emerging fashion designers and teaches his followers how to look their best — which includes keeping an eye out for good fashion deals. In May 2025, Jenkins revealed that the Phia team reached out to him and asked him to review the app and promote it to his followers. For free. He explained it all in a TikTok video that really makes Gates out to seem pretty bratty.