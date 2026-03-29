Jeff Goldblum's Massive Age Gap With His Wife Has Raised Eyebrows

From Washington, D.C., all the way to Hollywood, romantic relationships with wide age gaps are fairly common. Some age gaps are perfectly acceptable, and others can be weird, but passable. However, every once in a while, a couple pops up that makes us wonder how their relationship is even possible, like Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston. A whopping 31 years separates the couple's life experience, and social media users are raising eyebrows at the huge difference in their ages.

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston on the carpet at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party (Photo: Getty) View full gallery here: https://t.co/BmNVNVMcaC pic.twitter.com/7DB9kOvCJu — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

On a Twitter/X post that went viral, the couple is seen side by side arriving at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty, in which Livingston is showing off her killer legs while Goldblum looks a bit puzzled and moderately amused. Users called them "classless," "gross", and some speculated that Livingston stuck with Goldblum because of the magnetic personality that we see in all his movies. There were also users who underscored that Goldblum looks great for someone in their 70s, which made them "look the same age."

Back in 2018, Goldblum explained to Wired how he and his wife met. He stated: "We were at Equinox on Sunset Boulevard, the gym. I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation." Even though he didn't get into any more details, the move seemed to work, since the couple got married just a couple of years after they met. Was she impressed by how tall he is?