Kate Middleton's Subtle Sneer At Prince William Won't Do Anything To Help Dispel The Divorce Rumors

Despite their 15th wedding anniversary being just around the corner, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, still can't shake the rumors of trouble in paradise. And on some level, it's not hard to see why royal watchers are worried about the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage. Amid murmurs of marital tension, the future king and queen have seemingly tried to settle down those rumors through joint public outings. But certain slip-ups, such as William's apparent snubbing of Kate's birthday back in January, are having the opposite effect. On top of that, one of those recent public outings already appears to have backfired in terms of public perception.

On March 25, 2026, William and Kate were on hand for the installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, which took place at Canterbury Cathedral. At one point during the ceremony, a photographer snapped a picture of the Waleses, in which Kate appears to be pursing her lips and glaring daggers sideways at William, who himself is visibly grimacing.

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It's unclear if the photographer simply snapped a photo at an coincidentally unflattering moment, or if they accidentally captured William and Kate in the middle of some kind of silent quarrel. Regardless, the photo exists as it does, and it's certainly not doing anything to help quell the rumors of a rocky royal marriage.