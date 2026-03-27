Kate Middleton's Subtle Sneer At Prince William Won't Do Anything To Help Dispel The Divorce Rumors
Despite their 15th wedding anniversary being just around the corner, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, still can't shake the rumors of trouble in paradise. And on some level, it's not hard to see why royal watchers are worried about the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage. Amid murmurs of marital tension, the future king and queen have seemingly tried to settle down those rumors through joint public outings. But certain slip-ups, such as William's apparent snubbing of Kate's birthday back in January, are having the opposite effect. On top of that, one of those recent public outings already appears to have backfired in terms of public perception.
On March 25, 2026, William and Kate were on hand for the installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, which took place at Canterbury Cathedral. At one point during the ceremony, a photographer snapped a picture of the Waleses, in which Kate appears to be pursing her lips and glaring daggers sideways at William, who himself is visibly grimacing.
It's unclear if the photographer simply snapped a photo at an coincidentally unflattering moment, or if they accidentally captured William and Kate in the middle of some kind of silent quarrel. Regardless, the photo exists as it does, and it's certainly not doing anything to help quell the rumors of a rocky royal marriage.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly 'annoyed' by all the rumors
Whether the photo of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Sarah Mullally's installation as Archbishop actually means anything or was simply the result of unfortunate timing, it still comes at a rather inopportune moment for the Prince and Princess of Wales. While William and Kate are certainly no strangers to rampant speculation that they're headed for Splitsville, such chatter among royal watchers really heated up during the early months of 2026. Hence, they're under a bit of a microscope at the moment. And from the sound of things, they're not particularly pleased about that fact.
Back in January, an alleged palace source speaking to RadarOnline acknowledged that William and Kate have had to overcome a lot, especially in recent times, though categorically denied that a divorce or anything of the sort was on the table. "Nothing could be further from the truth," the insider said, adding, "Kate and William are going through some challenges, though. She's still in remission from cancer, and they have three young kids after all, but it's nothing like what's being whispered about."
While the royals tend not to publicly comment on tabloid rumors, the source further claimed that Kate and William were privately "annoyed" by the reports that were garnering attention around that time.