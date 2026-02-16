Why We're Worried About Prince William & Kate Middleton's Marriage

For as long as they've been married, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have had to deal with intense public criticism and rumors about their relationship. Things have only gotten more intense over the years, and the pair have been made to weather several storms — including William's painful rift with his brother, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. Rumors of their supposedly impending divorce have proliferated, alongside wild, seemingly unfounded accusations of infidelity on William's part.

William made things a bit worse when he seemingly snubbed Kate on her birthday in January 2026 by not posting a sweet celebratory message, as he has in the past. This came shortly after Kate herself fanned the flames of divorce rumors when she made a public appearance sans engagement ring earlier that month — despite the fact that she still wore her wedding band, it sparked quite a bit of speculation. The pair quietly hiring a crisis management expert additionally seemed to be cause for concern.

However, Prince William has seemingly been trying to ensure his marriage doesn't end up like the relationship between his mother, Princess Diana, and his father, King Charles III. Their marriage came to an end amid a slew of infidelity speculation and tabloid scrutiny, and eventually ended in tragedy with Princess Diana's untimely death. When speaking about how he raises his family in comparison, William explained on an episode of "The Reluctant Traveler" from October 2025, "You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love" (via Page Six). He also said, " ... you try and make sure you don't do the same mistakes as your parent."