News Host's Brutal Takedown Of Barron Trump Is Bound To Set Mama Bear Melania Off

Since Donald Trump's political career began, Melania Trump has worked to keep her son, Barron Trump, out of the press. Lately, her defenses have been failing. In late 2025, details about Barron's private life hit the internet when Stuart Knechtle, an influential online pastor, spoke about the youngest Trump sibling on a podcast. Then, in January 2026, Barron became part of a British court case a year after he called the police to help a possible FaceTime crush who was being attacked. And now, as the president wages war in Iran and the age of Army enlistment has been raised to 42, a prominent MS Now host has called on Barron to serve his country, and Melania may not be too happy about it.

On his show "The Last Word," Lawrence O'Donnell used the extension of the enlistment age to look at the members of the Trump family who are eligible for the military: Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump. After suggesting that Eric could refocus how the world sees him by joining the military, O'Donnell went on to paint a picture of how Barron could have signed up during a momentous occasion, saying, "After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father's war. But he didn't." He then compared Barron to Queen Elizabeth II, who joined the British Army during World War II and served as an ambulance driver in London during the raids. O'Donnell asked, "Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army? ... Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming Queen of England."