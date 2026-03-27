News Host's Brutal Takedown Of Barron Trump Is Bound To Set Mama Bear Melania Off
Since Donald Trump's political career began, Melania Trump has worked to keep her son, Barron Trump, out of the press. Lately, her defenses have been failing. In late 2025, details about Barron's private life hit the internet when Stuart Knechtle, an influential online pastor, spoke about the youngest Trump sibling on a podcast. Then, in January 2026, Barron became part of a British court case a year after he called the police to help a possible FaceTime crush who was being attacked. And now, as the president wages war in Iran and the age of Army enlistment has been raised to 42, a prominent MS Now host has called on Barron to serve his country, and Melania may not be too happy about it.
On his show "The Last Word," Lawrence O'Donnell used the extension of the enlistment age to look at the members of the Trump family who are eligible for the military: Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump. After suggesting that Eric could refocus how the world sees him by joining the military, O'Donnell went on to paint a picture of how Barron could have signed up during a momentous occasion, saying, "After Barron Trump celebrated his 20th birthday in lavish style last week as a Trump, he could have marched straight down to a recruiting station and joined the army to fight in his father's war. But he didn't." He then compared Barron to Queen Elizabeth II, who joined the British Army during World War II and served as an ambulance driver in London during the raids. O'Donnell asked, "Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army? ... Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming Queen of England."
Calls for Barron Trump to enlist have been growing
People started calling for Barron Trump to enlist almost as soon as the conflict with Iran began at the end of February. The website draftbarrontrump.com was up within days of the first strike and #SendBarron began making the rounds on X. Former WWE Superstar Jesse Ventura joined in on the calls for Barron to do his part. Appearing on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," he went after Donald Trump's lack of military service before saying that, "A war is justified if you're willing to send your kids." Ventura went on to call out the entire Trump family, stating, "To my knowledge, a Trump in the last hundred years has never done military service." Even some members of the Republican Party are open to Barron serving. Reporter Rosa Flores was at CPAC for MS Now, where she spoke to two unnamed women who believed that, if the president sends troops into Iran, Barron should be among them.
While Melania Trump has been silent on the calls for her son to put on a uniform, she may not have anything to worry about; Barron may not be medically eligible to fight for his country. Goarmy.com lists the maximum height of enlisted members as 80 inches, which would keep anyone taller than 6 foot 6 inches from joining. While his father can't get the number straight, Barron's height is well documented as being at least an inch taller than the cut off. Still, others have jumped online to point out that exceptions have been made. A talking point that has gone viral on X claims that David Robinson, who played for the Spurs, served in the Navy despite being just over 7 feet tall.