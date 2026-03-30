How Shawn Hatosy Felt About His Real-Life Wife Starring On The Pitt

HBO Max's "The Pitt" has become a massive hit, thanks in no small part to the show's cast, who look very different when they aren't wearing their scrubs. But for fans of the series, Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Shawn Hatosy, became one of the most beloved characters when his military training helped save lives after a mass shooting event in the first season. But Hatosy isn't the only person in his house to appear on the medical drama; his wife, Kelly Albanese, guest-starred on the first episode of the second season.

In the episode, "7:00 A.M.," Albanese plays Mrs. Burgess, the wife of a man who is suffering from severe leg cramps. In the scene, Mrs. Burgess gives out a seemingly endless list of supplements and homeopathic cures her husband regularly takes, all while a small dog she keeps in her purse pokes its head out. This all proves to be too annoying for Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), who has just started his shift and leaves the case in the capable hands of Dr. Shen.

Sadly, Hatosy isn't in the episode, so he doesn't get the opportunity to work alongside his wife. However, he was excited that his spouse made a cameo, telling Hello! that he had nothing to do with her being cast, saying, "My wife Kelly auditioned, and happened to get the part; she has her stage name which is different than my last name."