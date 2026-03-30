How Shawn Hatosy Felt About His Real-Life Wife Starring On The Pitt
HBO Max's "The Pitt" has become a massive hit, thanks in no small part to the show's cast, who look very different when they aren't wearing their scrubs. But for fans of the series, Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Shawn Hatosy, became one of the most beloved characters when his military training helped save lives after a mass shooting event in the first season. But Hatosy isn't the only person in his house to appear on the medical drama; his wife, Kelly Albanese, guest-starred on the first episode of the second season.
In the episode, "7:00 A.M.," Albanese plays Mrs. Burgess, the wife of a man who is suffering from severe leg cramps. In the scene, Mrs. Burgess gives out a seemingly endless list of supplements and homeopathic cures her husband regularly takes, all while a small dog she keeps in her purse pokes its head out. This all proves to be too annoying for Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), who has just started his shift and leaves the case in the capable hands of Dr. Shen.
Sadly, Hatosy isn't in the episode, so he doesn't get the opportunity to work alongside his wife. However, he was excited that his spouse made a cameo, telling Hello! that he had nothing to do with her being cast, saying, "My wife Kelly auditioned, and happened to get the part; she has her stage name which is different than my last name."
Shawn Hatosy and Kelly Albanese have been married for 15 years
While the couple has never publicly discussed how they met, Shawn Hatosy and Kelly Albanese tied the knot in 2010 and have three children together. Not unlike "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle, who had trouble getting work after his time on "ER," Hatosy struggled to get parts after his series, "Animal Kingdom," ended. It was Albanese who he credits for getting a role on "The Pitt," explaining in a SAG-AFTRA talk that she suggested he go back to acting class to retune his talents, comparing it to going to the gym. Albanese's advice clearly paid off; Hatosy didn't just book a recurring role on "The Pitt," he won an Emmy for it. Albanese also has a successful acting career, making guest appearances on hit shows like "The Fosters," "Shameless," and "Criminal Minds."
While Hatosy and Albanese didn't get the chance to do a scene together on "The Pitt," other actors have been fortunate enough to get in some on-camera family time. Patrick Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon, had his girlfriend, Elysia Roorbach, as a patient in the second season, and Noah Wyle's wife, Sara Wyle, will also be appearing as a patient in the second season. But the most recognizable family member to show up on "The Pitt" so far has been Brad Dourif, the father of Fiona Dourif, who plays Dr. Cassie McKay. Brad Dourif, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor best known for playing Doc Cochran on "Deadwood" and being the voice of the killer doll Chucky, played Neil McKay, Dr. McKay's dad, in the first season of the series.