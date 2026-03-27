Trump Uses Loose Ties To JFK Jr. And Carolyn Bessette To Inflate His Own Ego (Surprise, Surprise)

President Donald Trump has had a complicated relationship with the Kennedy family over the years. While you would think RFK Jr. would have rethought his Trump endorsement after what the president had said about his family, it ultimately landed him a gig as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in February 2025. However, in an interview with Fox News on March 26, Trump was boasting about his new favorite Kennedy.

"American Horror Story" director Ryan Murphy's latest series, "Love Story," follows the heartbreaking romance of first son JFK Jr. and his wife, Calvin Klein fashion executive Carolyn Bessette. The family has always had a place in the spotlight, even decades after President John F. Kennedy's untimely death in November 1963. The success of the series has had the couple on everyone's lips and minds – including the president's.

Trump's appearance on Fox's "The Five" started with discussions of the war on Iran, his MAGA supporters, and rehashing his petty attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom's "cognitive deficiency" up until Dana Perino mentioned the popular new series, asking the president if he had known JFK Jr. personally. "I actually knew him and liked him, and he liked me, believe it or not," Trump claimed, bragging about how the first son had put Trump on the cover of his magazine, George (although People would clarify that Trump's cover came out in 2000, a year after JFK Jr. and Bessette died in a tragic plane crash).