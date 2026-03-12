Trump's Petty Attack On Gavin Newsom's 'Cognitive Deficiency' Backfires Spectacularly

The old idiom "people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" rang especially true during a showdown between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom on March 11. The feud between the political figures has only heated up since the start of Trump's second term, and he made sure to throw a jab at Newsom's dyslexia during a speech in Kentucky.

Trump announced to the crowd (via X) that he would be talking about Gavin "Newscum," claiming the California governor — who is considering a presidential run in 2028 — "admitted he had mental problems, that he's not a smart person, that he's unable to read a speech." While this is far from an accurate representation of dyslexia, he followed it up with the perceived mic-drop of "nothing is wrong with it, but I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency ... I'm for everybody but, you know, when it comes to the president, you gotta be sharp." Many found the statement blatantly hypocritical, considering that Trump's incessant health ramblings have only poured gasoline over his own cognitive decline rumors – and Newsom was amongst them. Taking to X, the governor simply fired back with "Too late."

Trump also added that, when Newsom publicly acknowledged his disability, his reaction was, "I think he just lost the Democrat nomination." Polling published by The Telegraph the day after Trump's speech, however, shows that Newsom is still on top.