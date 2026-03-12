Trump's Petty Attack On Gavin Newsom's 'Cognitive Deficiency' Backfires Spectacularly
The old idiom "people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" rang especially true during a showdown between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom on March 11. The feud between the political figures has only heated up since the start of Trump's second term, and he made sure to throw a jab at Newsom's dyslexia during a speech in Kentucky.
Trump announced to the crowd (via X) that he would be talking about Gavin "Newscum," claiming the California governor — who is considering a presidential run in 2028 — "admitted he had mental problems, that he's not a smart person, that he's unable to read a speech." While this is far from an accurate representation of dyslexia, he followed it up with the perceived mic-drop of "nothing is wrong with it, but I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency ... I'm for everybody but, you know, when it comes to the president, you gotta be sharp." Many found the statement blatantly hypocritical, considering that Trump's incessant health ramblings have only poured gasoline over his own cognitive decline rumors – and Newsom was amongst them. Taking to X, the governor simply fired back with "Too late."
Trump also added that, when Newsom publicly acknowledged his disability, his reaction was, "I think he just lost the Democrat nomination." Polling published by The Telegraph the day after Trump's speech, however, shows that Newsom is still on top.
Trump vs. Newsom is more than a battle of wits
This isn't the first time "cognitive deficiency" has been the central struggle between Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump. The governor previously trolled Trump's MRI results in a hilarious takedown and hasn't been shy about calling out Trump's hypocrisy before. He's also given Trump a run for his money when it comes to brutal nicknames, waging war against other members of the president's inner circle. Overall, while the name-calling and petty insults might seem like a show for political theater, there are deeper implications to the feud than just the upcoming election.
Trump and Newsom have a common connection through Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Before she was on track to become a future Mrs. Trump, Newsom and Guilfoyle had been married from 2001 to 2005. The couple blamed work and distance for their divorce, but Newsom later admitted to cheating on her with his former secretary. While Guilfoyle's relationship with Don Jr. ended before they could tie the knot, there's no denying that the president and Guilfoyle were, at some point, very close. Could the beef between Newsom and Trump be a case of bro code?
As humorous as that idea may be, the more serious effect of their feud would ultimately lead to Americans suffering the most. With emerging reports of potential El Niño conditions set to hit Newsom's state, as well as Trump's announcement of potential Iranian drone strikes in California, we can only hope that the two manage to serve and protect the people who need their support the most.