RFK Jr. May Want To Rethink Trump Endorsement After What The Ex-President Said About His Family

There won't be another presidential Kennedy in 2024. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who began running as a Democrat before switching to running as an independent candidate, announced on August 23, 2024, that he was bowing out of the race. He also endorsed former President Donald Trump in his speech, saying, "These are the principled causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump. The causes were: Free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children" (via NBC News). RFK Jr.'s announcement of dropping out comes about a month after many people told him to drop out following his embarrassing phone call scandal with Trump.

Advertisement

However, RFK Jr. may want to rethink his endorsement based on the nasty things Trump has said about his family previously. Per AP News, Trump called the RFK Jr.'s family "a bunch of lunatics," along with accusing RFK Jr. of being a "Democrat 'Plant'" and working for the far-left.

RFK Jr. has fired back at Trump. After Trump called him a "Radical Left Lunatic" (via Forbes), RFK Jr. took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in April 2024 to speak his mind: "President Trump's rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate." He went on to list the ways that he would prove that Trump failed his supporters.

Advertisement