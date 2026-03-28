Trump Family's Connection To Tiger Woods Under Microscope After Golfer's DUI

No need to check your calendars — it is, indeed, 2026, not 2009. However, given the recent headlines about legendary golfer Tiger Woods, a bit of déjà vu is understandable. Per NPR, Woods has been arrested and charged with DUI after being involved in a rollover crash in Florida. This is hardly Woods' first rodeo, as he previously received widespread coverage for crashing his car the night his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, discovered his slew of affairs in late 2009. Woods subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless driving charges related to a 2017 incident in which officers found him unconscious in the driver's seat of his damaged car, before later being injured in a serious single-car accident in 2021. This time around, though, Woods has gotten the attention of none other than U.S. President Donald Trump, thus placing a microscope over the family connection between the two figures.

🚨 JUST IN — PRESIDENT TRUMP on Tiger Woods' rollover car crash in Florida: "I feel so badly...really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He's got some difficulty." Pray for Tiger Woods! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RUJkT63CGd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

"I feel so badly. ... He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. ... But, uh, some difficulty," Trump said when asked about Woods' accident (via X). And apparently, this is how some people are finding out that Woods is romantically linked to Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and mother of Donald Sr.'s granddaughter, Kai Trump. "Tiger woods is dating who ?" one confused X user wrote in response to a report that neither Vanessa, Kai, nor any of Kai's siblings were in Woods' car at the time of the crash. "Wait...Tiger Woods is dating the mother of Trump's grandchildren?" another user posted. Indeed, while this unexpected development is hardly breaking news for those in the loop, Woods and Vanessa have only been public with their romance for a very short time.