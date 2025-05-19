The following article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Although his name is as synonymous with professional golf as Gordon Ramsay's is with cooking, the tragic details of Tiger Woods' life have come dangerously close to overshadowing his successful career. Fortunately, the pro athlete has managed to overcome many of the difficulties and controversies that have plagued him over the years. However, the lasting impact they've had, including the tragic details about Woods' children, are hard to forget.

Woods has publicly spoken about his career and shared how things have changed since his slew of injuries. In 2015, he acknowledged there was the possibility he would never play golf professionally again — fortunately, this didn't turn out to be the case, as he went on to play several tournaments — but he had learned to accept it in some capacity. "The most important thing, though, is that I get to have a life with my kids," he said during an interview with Time in December 2015. "That's more important than golf. I've come to realize that now." He then had something of a comeback following this recovery period, so let's take a look at the many tragedies Woods has faced in his time, from injuries to loss and, of course, his infamous scandals.