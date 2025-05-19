Tragic Details Of Tiger Woods
The following article contains mentions of substance abuse.
Although his name is as synonymous with professional golf as Gordon Ramsay's is with cooking, the tragic details of Tiger Woods' life have come dangerously close to overshadowing his successful career. Fortunately, the pro athlete has managed to overcome many of the difficulties and controversies that have plagued him over the years. However, the lasting impact they've had, including the tragic details about Woods' children, are hard to forget.
Woods has publicly spoken about his career and shared how things have changed since his slew of injuries. In 2015, he acknowledged there was the possibility he would never play golf professionally again — fortunately, this didn't turn out to be the case, as he went on to play several tournaments — but he had learned to accept it in some capacity. "The most important thing, though, is that I get to have a life with my kids," he said during an interview with Time in December 2015. "That's more important than golf. I've come to realize that now." He then had something of a comeback following this recovery period, so let's take a look at the many tragedies Woods has faced in his time, from injuries to loss and, of course, his infamous scandals.
An injury kept Tiger Woods from following his dad into baseball
Given that he's proven himself to be such a natural in golf, it might come as a surprise that Tiger Woods actually wanted to become a professional baseball player like his dad. Golf first captured the interest of the professional athlete at just 6 months old, as he watched his father Earl Woods practicing his swing. Of course, this fascination with the sport eventually bloomed into an incredible career, which Tiger's dad helped coach him through. However, long before then, Earl was a catcher for Kansas State's baseball team.
As early as 9 years old, Tiger knew he wanted to make something of himself, and following in his father's footsteps seemed like the perfect way to do so while making Earl proud. But sadly, one of the many injuries he suffered prevented him from following through on his dream. "My dad played in the Negro leagues. I always wanted to be like him," Tiger told The Atlanta Constitution in March 1999. "I was a pitcher. I tore my rotator cuff and there went that idea," he added.
His father died from cancer in 2006
There's no question that Tiger Woods' relationship with his father greatly benefitted his golf game. As a mentor, trainer, and friend, Earl Woods played a monumental role in his son's path to success. In speaking with Golf Digest in November 2001, the former baseball player revealed his concerns that there may be parents who go too far in trying to raise the next Tiger Woods. "My purpose in raising Tiger was not to raise a golfer," he said. "I wanted to raise a good person." In speaking to his special relationship with his son, Earl remarked, "I never treated Tiger like a kid. I treated Tiger as an equal."
Sadly, Earl was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 1998. Although he persevered, attending many of Woods' tournaments over the years, he was too unwell to attend the grand opening of his son's learning center in February 2006. Two months later, the pro golfer took a break from the PGA Tour to spend time with Earl, who ultimately succumbed to his illness in May 2006. Woods shared the devastating news on his website (via People) at the time, writing, "My dad was my best friend and greatest role model, and I will miss him deeply. I'm overwhelmed when I think of all of the great things he accomplished in his life."
Tiger Woods' reputation was ruined by a sex scandal in 2009
Those who followed celebrity news back in 2009 probably remember when the major scandal about Tiger Woods broke out. His reputation took quite a hit and it took many years for it to recover. However, if you don't know how his fall from grace happened, here's a play-by-play of the disastrous events that led to Woods' affair being exposed.
In November 2009, rumors of an affair with nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel began circulating the PGA Tour player. A couple days after the initial reports, Woods crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant near his home in the middle of the night. Upon hearing the crash, his wife Elin Nordegren rescued him from the wreckage. Woods issued a statement to the public, insisting the affair rumors were untrue and he wished to deal with the car crash incident privately. But unfortunately for the athlete, this was just the tip of the iceberg, as a story of a second woman hit the newsstand — this time, the transcript of a voicemail Woods left for his alleged lover was included.
Over time, dozens more women came forward and the golfer was forced to face the mess with a statement released on his website in December 2009. "I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart," Woods said (via CNN). "I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves."
He lost many of his sponsorships
As the reports of Tiger Woods' alleged affairs began to seem more concrete, his career took a massive hit. The golfer eventually admitted to cheating on Elin Nordegren and, understandably, the public was outraged that a seemingly hands-on family man would betray his wife and their two young children this way. In a statement Woods made in February 2010, just a few months after the scandal made headlines, he apologized for his actions.
"Many of you in this room are my friends, many in this room know me, may have cheered for me, worked with me or supported me, now every one of you has good reason to be critical of me," Woods said (via CNN). "I want to say to each of you simply and directly, I am deeply sorry for my selfish and irresponsible behavior I have been engaged in." He also made a point to acknowledge those who helped make him money, adding, "To those of you who work for me, I have let you down personally and professionally. My behavior has caused considerable worry to my business partners."
This statement may have been made in an attempt to humanize himself and prevent any blows to his career, but it didn't quite do the trick. Within five months, Woods had lost $22 million in endorsement deals, including sponsors like Gatorade, Accenture, and AT&T. This was to be expected, but the athlete still held on to $70 million worth of deals at the time.
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren divorced in 2010
Although Tiger Woods didn't admit to his infidelity publicly at first, his subsequent divorce said more than any statement could have. After six years of marriage, Elin Nordegren and the pro golfer divorced in August 2010. While she walked away with $100 million and a shared custody arrangement of their daughter Sam, then 3, and son Charlie, who was 19 months old at the time, it wasn't enough of a consolation. "I've been through hell," Nordegren told People shortly after the divorce. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie? You're struggling because it wasn't real."
The former swimsuit model added that she never suspected Woods of infidelity and felt completely blindsided by the whole ordeal. Nordegren's own tragic story had many siding with her following Woods' disgrace, and while the public nature of their split was hard, she persevered. "I survived," she said. "It was hard, but it didn't kill me." Fortunately, Nordegren and Woods continued to raise their children together and even managed to become friends in the process. After more than a decade on from their newsworthy split, the two have put the past behind them and made the welfare of Sam and Charlie their primary focus.
Injuries have threatened his career a number of times
When the future of your career is dependent on how able bodied you are, it can be scary to experience an injury. It's not unheard of for professional athletes to experience a setback or two after getting hurt, but Tiger Woods has had more than a few career-threatening setbacks over time. Of course, a torn rotator cuff is what set him on the path to become one of the greatest golf players of all time, rather than a baseball star, but as early as 18 years old, the athlete started having trouble with his knees.
In December of 1994, Woods underwent surgery on his left knee to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue. This joint continued to give him trouble, though, and he again had to go under the knife in 2002 to have a benign cyst removed. Over the years, Woods would go on to experience a shoulder injury, a ruptured ACL, a stress fracture in his tibia, a torn Achilles tendon, and a neck injury. He also experienced back issues that required six operations.
During his 2015 interview with Time, while Woods was healing from one of his many back surgeries, the golfer discussed how he felt about potentially having to retire if he didn't heal well enough. "Put it this way. It's not what I want to have happen, and it's not what I'm planning on having happen," he said. "But if it does, it does. I've reconciled myself to it."
He was arrested for a DUI
When Tiger Woods crashed his Escalade around 2:30 a.m. back in November 2009, it was determined that the golfer wasn't under the influence of alcohol. However, he had been taking prescription painkillers that night, which may have contributed to the accident. Unfortunately, the PGA Tour star's use of drugs landed him in legal trouble years later in May 2017 when he was charged with a DUI, and the dash cam footage of his arrest went viral. It was determined Woods had five drugs in his system at the time, including painkillers, anxiety medication, and THC.
The golfer later revealed that he had been attempting to treat his back pain and insomnia on his own and hadn't been aware of how strongly the drugs impacted his ability to drive. In a statement released shortly after his arrest, Woods remarked, "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions" (via Yahoo! Sports). He went on to apologize to his friends, family, and supporters for his poor judgement, adding, "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again." Woods ultimately pled guilty, entered into a diversion program, paid a $250 fine, and spent a year on probation.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Tiger Woods had a serious car accident in 2021
Tragically, Tiger Woods' frightening car accident back in 2009 wasn't his worst. Back in February 2021, the golfer lost control of his SUV and veered off the road, hitting the center curb and a tree, and his car rolled over in a near-fatal accident. The worst of Woods' injuries was to his right leg, which sustained multiple fractures, and the athlete later revealed that amputation had been considered at one point. Fortunately, his leg was salvaged with a series of rods and screws. However, the extent of the damage caused by Woods' roll-over car crash hadn't yet been realized.
The star was lucky enough to escape the incident with his life and another round of rehabilitation ensued. Woods had been recovering from one of his back surgeries at the time of the crash, but now he was wheelchair bound. "This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Golf Digest the following month. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
When asked whether he was planning on returning to golf in the future, he dodged the question. "My physical therapy has been keeping me busy," Woods said instead. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own." Fortunately, the golfer progressed to walking on crutches, and soon he was back fully on his feet.
He's been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs many times
Given his incredibly successful feats on the golf course and impressive physical transformation, it isn't surprising that Tiger Woods has been accused of using PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) many times throughout his career. It wouldn't be unheard of, either, as a number of professional athletes and even Olympians have had their medals taken away for doping. But part of the suspicion some have expressed might come down to the differences in how the PGA Tour handles their players' controversies; unlike the NFL or MLB, the PGA Tour doesn't reveal the results of drug tests unless a player is suspended.
Accusations of Woods' PED use have been around for a while, but former professional golfer Mark Lye raised concerns again in April 2024 while speaking on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich." When asked by the host whether it was common knowledge that Woods used steroids, Lye replied, "Yes, that is ... Nobody's ever said that like I'm saying it right now. There's just no doubt." He claimed that the golfer's inner circle is well aware of the problem but that hardly anyone would admit it.
Woods has vehemently denied any use of PEDs, but others have made the case that the evidence is plain to see. This includes his increased muscle mass between his 20s and his 30s, to his many injuries, seeming "roid rage" incidents on the course, and the lack of mandatory drug testing during his early career.
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend took him to court
After his divorce from Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods dated around a little. He has had relationships with alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, stylist Kristin Smith, and even Vanessa Trump. But unfortunately, yet another one of Woods' romances devolved into court proceedings after he and Erica Herman, the general manager of his flagship restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, broke up. The two dated for five years, but news of their split didn't come out until March 2023 when she filed a lawsuit against the pro golfer.
In her filing, Herman requested to be removed from a non-disclosure agreement she had signed when the two started dating back in August 2017. She cited the Speak Out Act law, which allows for NDAs to become void when there's proof of a sexual assault. However, Herman hadn't accused Woods of any form of abuse — instead, she was claiming he had illegally kicked her out of his mansion after they broke up. "Ms. Herman is a not a victim of sexual assault or abuse," Woods' filing argued (via the New York Post). "Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court." She ultimately dropped her lawsuit against the PGA Tour star.
His mother died in 2025
Almost 20 years after his father's death, Tiger Woods experienced tragedy again when his mother Kultida Woods died at the age of 80. In February 2025, Woods shared a sorrowful tribute on Instagram, writing, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning." Woods went on to describe her as "a force of nature," adding, "She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible." The golf legend emphasized how loved Kultida was by many, but especially his own children and her grandchildren.
The loss seemed to come as a surprise for Woods, as Kultida had attended her son's TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League) match in South Florida the week prior. The golfer didn't reveal his mother's cause of death and requested privacy for his family while they mourned her. Although Woods was slated to play in the Genesis Invitational the following week, sadly he withdrew, as he was still struggling with Kultida's death. "I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," he wrote in a post on X. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my om would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss."