Tragic Details About Actor Amanda Peet's Life
Though not necessarily an out-and-out A-lister, actor Amanda Peet has certainly made a name for herself as a reliable hand in Hollywood. But after years in the spotlight, she faced some difficult ordeals in her personal life.
From the start of her career in the mid-1990s up until the mid-2010s, Peet appeared in such films as "She's the One," "The Whole Nine Yards," "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," "2012," and "The Way, Way Back." And though she took an extended absence from the big screen following 2015's "Sleeping with Other People," she eventually returned a decade later with "Fantasy Life." Peet's presence on the small screen has been even more consistent over the years, with the actor enjoying lead roles on shows like "Jack & Jill," "Togetherness," and the 2023 TV reboot of "Fatal Attraction."
Along the way, Peet has made quite the impressive bag, if her reported net worth is anything to go by. And it certainly doesn't hurt that she's married to David Benioff, co-creator of HBO's once-massively-popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones." All that being said, the untold truth about Peet is that for everything she has going for her, her journey has not been without some difficult bumps in the road. Indeed, the "Saving Silverman" alum has faced her share of personal tragedy — usually in the form of health issues affecting either herself or her loved ones. What's more, she has spoken rather candidly about what it was like to face these challenges in real time. With that in mind, here are some of the saddest details about Amanda Peet's life.
Amanda Peet struggled with postpartum depression after her first child was born
In February 2007, just five months after the pair tied the knot, Amanda Peet and David Benioff welcomed their first of what would be three children — a daughter named Frances Pen Friedman (Friedman being Benioff's legal surname). And while Peet was absolutely ecstatic to become a mother and raise a family with her beau, Frances' birth was immediately followed by what the actor herself described as a "fairly serious" bout of postpartum depression.
Peet opened up about her life after pregnancy in an August 2008 interview with Gotham (via People). She explained that what had been a prolonged period of immense joy "all came crashing down the second [Frankie] was born," leaving her confused, not to mention severely sleep-deprived. However, during her chat with the mag, she not only discussed the challenges of postpartum depression itself, but also the internal struggle to reconcile how someone is "supposed" to feel when they have a baby versus how she was actually feeling as a result of the mental health condition.
"I want to be honest about it because I think there's still so much shame when you have mixed feelings about being a mom instead of feeling this sort of 'bliss,'" Peet said, adding, "I think a lot of people still really struggle with that, but it's hard to find other people who are willing to talk about it." But while postpartum depression and the contradictory feelings it brings can certainly be difficult to overcome, Peet never lost sight of what mattered to her. "I wanted to be a mom. I wanted a baby for so long, and as soon as I met David I knew that I wanted him to be the father of my children," she said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Amanda Peet revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2026
In March 2026, Amanda Peet recalled the moment she heard the news no one wants to hear: that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Peet recounted her harrowing health journey up to that point in an op-ed she penned for The New Yorker. The diagnosis came in 2025, with the actor noting that while this news was obviously scary, it had been foreshadowed somewhat. "For many years, I've been told that I have 'dense' and 'busy' breasts — not as a compliment but as a warning that they require extra monitoring. I had been seeing a breast surgeon every six months for checkups," Peet wrote, adding that things took a turn one fateful day in late August.
She explained that while her doctor was usually chatty during their checkups, she was concerningly quiet this time around. "She told me that she didn't like the way something looked on the ultrasound and wanted to perform a biopsy. After the procedure, she said that she would walk the sample over to Cedars-Sinai and hand-deliver it to Pathology. That's when I knew," Peet recalled. Once her fears were confirmed, Peet's husband, David Benioff, attempted to keep her from spiraling too much, but the "2012" star's morbid curiosity got the best of her. "David made me swear I'd stay off the internet, but it was too late. I had already Googled 'lobular breast cancer,'" Peet confessed.
Fortunately, Peet's condition had not advanced to the point where she would require a mastectomy or chemotherapy, with a lumpectomy and radiation therapy doing the trick instead. And in January 2026, she was given the all clear. However, her own illness only accounted for half the tragedy Peet had to contend with at that particular point in time.
Amanda Peet's cancer diagnosis came when both her parents were in hospice
Learning you have cancer and taking the steps to treat it is already an incredibly scary and daunting task as it is. But to make the whole experience even more emotionally taxing, Amanda Peet had to go through all of that while not one, but both of her parents were in hospice care. To make matters even more complicated, her mother and father resided on opposite sides of the country, as the pair had gone their separate ways some time prior. "My sister called: our father was about to die. ... Our mother's [hospice] had started in June, but our father's was only a week in, so we hadn't expected him to go first," Peet recalled in her aforementioned piece for The New Yorker.
Peet shared that she was unable to reach her father's New York home before he passed away, and that the aftermath of his death was rather emotionally confusing, especially given the health news that she herself had only recently received. "I felt guilty for not crying, but at least I got a reprieve from guessing how much longer I had to live," she wrote. Even after Peet got the news that her cancer was effectively gone, she barely had two weeks to celebrate before she got word that her mother was on her way out, as well. When the time came, Peet recalled, "[W]e tried to give her liquid morphine, but she kept biting down on the syringe. ... Even though Jerome promised me that the biting was just a reflex, it seemed like her last line of defense and made me think she didn't want to go. This idea was unbearable, but watching her gasp for air was worse."