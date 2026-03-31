Tragic Details About Actor Amanda Peet's Life

Though not necessarily an out-and-out A-lister, actor Amanda Peet has certainly made a name for herself as a reliable hand in Hollywood. But after years in the spotlight, she faced some difficult ordeals in her personal life.

From the start of her career in the mid-1990s up until the mid-2010s, Peet appeared in such films as "She's the One," "The Whole Nine Yards," "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," "2012," and "The Way, Way Back." And though she took an extended absence from the big screen following 2015's "Sleeping with Other People," she eventually returned a decade later with "Fantasy Life." Peet's presence on the small screen has been even more consistent over the years, with the actor enjoying lead roles on shows like "Jack & Jill," "Togetherness," and the 2023 TV reboot of "Fatal Attraction."

Along the way, Peet has made quite the impressive bag, if her reported net worth is anything to go by. And it certainly doesn't hurt that she's married to David Benioff, co-creator of HBO's once-massively-popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones." All that being said, the untold truth about Peet is that for everything she has going for her, her journey has not been without some difficult bumps in the road. Indeed, the "Saving Silverman" alum has faced her share of personal tragedy — usually in the form of health issues affecting either herself or her loved ones. What's more, she has spoken rather candidly about what it was like to face these challenges in real time. With that in mind, here are some of the saddest details about Amanda Peet's life.