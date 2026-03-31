JD Vance's Sudden Slimmer Look Has Ozempic Rumors Soaring

Hollywood celebrities have taken to using Ozempic and other weight loss drugs to get slimmer frames. But the trend isn't just for Tinseltown; it may have made its way to Washington, D.C. Vice President JD Vance, for one, has undergone a weight loss transformation, and the pounds seem to keep coming off. In an interview with right-wing commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson, Vance was looking more svelte than usual. That's led some people on social media to speculate that it's not just a healthy diet and exercise that's keeping the veep in shape, but rather, some pharmaceutical help.

One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "JD Vance has been hitting that Ozempic." Another said: "So when is anyone going to mention how much weight JD Vance has lost. I like him. I'm not trying to insult him, but it's clear that he is lost significant weight. Is he on ozempic or something?"

Steve Jennings & Heather Diehl/Getty

Vance's slimmer frame also meant some jokes. "Bro can't afford groceries like most of us apparently," one person quipped. And someone else said of Vance, "Gas price glowup never stops."