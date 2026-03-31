JD Vance's Sudden Slimmer Look Has Ozempic Rumors Soaring
Hollywood celebrities have taken to using Ozempic and other weight loss drugs to get slimmer frames. But the trend isn't just for Tinseltown; it may have made its way to Washington, D.C. Vice President JD Vance, for one, has undergone a weight loss transformation, and the pounds seem to keep coming off. In an interview with right-wing commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson, Vance was looking more svelte than usual. That's led some people on social media to speculate that it's not just a healthy diet and exercise that's keeping the veep in shape, but rather, some pharmaceutical help.
One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "JD Vance has been hitting that Ozempic." Another said: "So when is anyone going to mention how much weight JD Vance has lost. I like him. I'm not trying to insult him, but it's clear that he is lost significant weight. Is he on ozempic or something?"
Vance's slimmer frame also meant some jokes. "Bro can't afford groceries like most of us apparently," one person quipped. And someone else said of Vance, "Gas price glowup never stops."
JD Vance has denied using weight loss drugs in the past
Some thought that JD Vance may have been affected by the "fat JD" meme that started making the rounds on the internet which showed him with a particularly round face. While he dressed up as a version of the meme for Halloween, in what seemed like Vance's endless quest to be liked, perhaps the image actually struck a nerve. "It's the meme plus the stress," was one person's assessment on X to Vance's slimmed down appearance.
Vance has talked about his weight and fitness before. In late 2025, in a conversation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the director of Health and Human Services, at a "Make America Healthy Again" Summit, Vance said, "I'm a little fatter than I should be," via YouTube. And he said that he used the Marine Corps fitness test to help get him into shape. Vance has also specifically denied using drugs to help him drop the pounds in the past, telling the Daily Mail in 2024 that he's simply eating less.
His boss, Donald Trump, has also denied using any weight loss drugs, though he has told stories about unnamed friends of his who are on weight loss drugs. And Trump has said that while he hasn't taken any drugs like Ozempic, he "probably should," per The New York Times.