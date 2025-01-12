Inside JD Vance's Major Weight Loss Transformation

With the number of celebrities speaking out about using weight-loss drugs increasing each year, it's no surprise that virtually every famous person who's undergone a major body transformation in the past decade or so has been unable to escape rumors that they shed the pounds with the help of Ozempic or other medications with similar effects. Some well-known personalities, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Elon Musk, have been open about using such medications to achieve a drastic weight loss transformation, further boosting their popularity (or in Musk's case, infamy).

But it's not just Hollywood stars and controversial billionaires who find themselves on the receiving end of Ozempic gossip; politicians such as JD Vance are no exception. The vice president looked noticeably slimmer on the campaign trail in 2024 than he did two years prior, which resulted in the birth of another wild rumor about Vance following the crazy eyeliner theories. Former Rep. George Santos was among those who suggested he had some help, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2024, "Can anyone confirm Vance is on Ozempic? He's looking thin and good!"

However, Vance firmly shut down the growing speculation that his impressive 30-pound weight loss was due to medication and instead attributed it to simply adopting a healthier diet and a more active lifestyle since being elected as an Ohio senator in 2022. "Obviously, you eat a little bit less, but it's also just eating better," Vance told the Daily Mail in August 2024. "I tend to skip breakfast, whereas before I would have, like, you know, three waffles and scrambled eggs and bacon." In addition to changing his eating habits, Vance also regularly works out in the gym and goes running too.

