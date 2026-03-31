Princess Beatrice's Crumbling Marriage Could Be Saved By Taking Cues From Sister Eugenie

In February, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was arrested on his 66th birthday in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and an investigation into whether or not Mountbatten-Windsor engaged in any misconduct while in public office And his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, has also been under renewed scrutiny as more details about Ferguson's friendship with Epstein have come to light with the release of a large tranche of Epstein files. This has all left the royal family reeling, perhaps none more so than their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. And in the wake of all this, it sounds as though Beatrice's marriage to Edo Mapelli Mozzi is going through a rough patch. It may be that Beatrice should look to her younger sister Eugenie's marriage as an example of getting through this challenging time.

Mozzi has reportedly been frustrated with what's been happening with Beatrice's parents, and he doesn't want to be caught up in it. Understandably, Beatrice is also having a hard time with it all, but reportedly doesn't want to distance herself from her parents in the same way that he does. And she's said to have been in touch with her father. The couple needs to be relying on each other to help them get through it together, but we could only see that happening if they're in agreement on how to move forward.