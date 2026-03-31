Princess Beatrice's Crumbling Marriage Could Be Saved By Taking Cues From Sister Eugenie
In February, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was arrested on his 66th birthday in connection with Jeffrey Epstein and an investigation into whether or not Mountbatten-Windsor engaged in any misconduct while in public office And his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, has also been under renewed scrutiny as more details about Ferguson's friendship with Epstein have come to light with the release of a large tranche of Epstein files. This has all left the royal family reeling, perhaps none more so than their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. And in the wake of all this, it sounds as though Beatrice's marriage to Edo Mapelli Mozzi is going through a rough patch. It may be that Beatrice should look to her younger sister Eugenie's marriage as an example of getting through this challenging time.
Mozzi has reportedly been frustrated with what's been happening with Beatrice's parents, and he doesn't want to be caught up in it. Understandably, Beatrice is also having a hard time with it all, but reportedly doesn't want to distance herself from her parents in the same way that he does. And she's said to have been in touch with her father. The couple needs to be relying on each other to help them get through it together, but we could only see that happening if they're in agreement on how to move forward.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank seem to be more aligned in the response to the scandal
In comparison, there's Princess Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank. It sounds like the two of them are on the same page when it comes to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Brooksbank has reportedly refused to allow Ferguson to move in with them as a way to help keep his immediate family above the fray. Ferguson had been living in the Royal Lodge with Mountbatten-Windsor, even though they'd long been divorced. And King Charles had his younger brother removed from the royal residence in February.
And along with that, apparently Eugenie isn't speaking to her father. That united front between Eugenie and her husband when it comes to her parents isn't quite what we see from Beatrice and her husband. There have been rumors that Beatrice and Mozzi are considering a move to the U.S. with the ongoing scandal; some distance from the drama could probably do their marriage some good.
It might be that Beatrice and Eugenie have just each other and their respective husbands to really lean on at this time. The princesses are going to be celebrating Easter away from the royal family. The two women are certainly going through a challenging time, and we hope that they can both find solace and support.