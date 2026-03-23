Princess Beatrice's Marriage Is Reportedly On The Rocks Amid Andrew's Royal Downfall

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in February 2026 caused a PR nightmare for all the royals, especially for Andrew's immediate family. A few months earlier, after Andrew's prince and Duke of York titles were removed, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, made it clear they were trying to stay far away from the drama. Behind the scenes, however, Beatrice was still spending quality time with her father. Unfortunately, these complicated family dynamics appear to be impacting Beatrice's marriage to Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Recently, Mozzi has purportedly relied on his career to stay away from his father-in-law's drama. A longtime entrepreneur, Mozzi created his own real estate company, Banda, back in 2007. "He seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when [Beatrice] needs him most, he's been pulling away," one insider divulged to the Daily Mail. This individual was also concerned that Beatrice might not be aware of the seriousness of the situation. "She really wants to almost naively see the good in people...she was blind to her father's behavior, and the same is true of her belief in Edo."

Then again, Beatrice and Mozzi have often spent time apart in their marriage. Banda has a global presence, and Mozzi often takes business trips of varying distances. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Beatrice and Mozzi have been the subject of divorce gossip. Although the couple looked content on a recent outing, every time they're spotted looking awkward and distracted, the rumor mill starts grinding.