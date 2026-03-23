Princess Beatrice's Marriage Is Reportedly On The Rocks Amid Andrew's Royal Downfall
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in February 2026 caused a PR nightmare for all the royals, especially for Andrew's immediate family. A few months earlier, after Andrew's prince and Duke of York titles were removed, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, made it clear they were trying to stay far away from the drama. Behind the scenes, however, Beatrice was still spending quality time with her father. Unfortunately, these complicated family dynamics appear to be impacting Beatrice's marriage to Edo Mapelli Mozzi.
Recently, Mozzi has purportedly relied on his career to stay away from his father-in-law's drama. A longtime entrepreneur, Mozzi created his own real estate company, Banda, back in 2007. "He seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when [Beatrice] needs him most, he's been pulling away," one insider divulged to the Daily Mail. This individual was also concerned that Beatrice might not be aware of the seriousness of the situation. "She really wants to almost naively see the good in people...she was blind to her father's behavior, and the same is true of her belief in Edo."
Then again, Beatrice and Mozzi have often spent time apart in their marriage. Banda has a global presence, and Mozzi often takes business trips of varying distances. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Beatrice and Mozzi have been the subject of divorce gossip. Although the couple looked content on a recent outing, every time they're spotted looking awkward and distracted, the rumor mill starts grinding.
Princess Eugenie's marital situation seems slightly different
Unlike Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie appeared to take a more distanced approach with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, even before his arrest. Eugenie seems to be following a similar pattern with her mom, Sarah Ferguson. Although Ferguson and her daughters have long had a close bond, all the reveals of Ferguson and Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein appear to have taken a toll.
Ferguson went on a lavish getaway to escape Andrew's scandals, and she's still reportedly looking for a home since she and Andrew gave up Royal Lodge. However, once Ferguson's travels conclude, insiders assert that she won't be moving in with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. "[Brooksbank's] first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children," one insider revealed to the Daily Mail. The couple reportedly both agree to this decision, which could help preserve their marriage. Even so, like his brother-in-law, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Brooksbank appears to have some concerns about how he will personally be affected. "Jack has worked very hard building his business, and it's going well so the last thing he needs is for the Epstein scandal to taint that," the insider added.
As the stress continues, some theorize that both princesses may need to take action. "If they were to come out decisively against their parents, it would draw a line in the sand...no doubt also making things easier for their husbands," one individual explained to Heat World.