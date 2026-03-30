Beatrice & Eugenie Get The Meghan & Harry Treatment With Damning Easter Snub
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have made it clear how they feel about their parents' royal drama: they want to stay out of it. And, so far, it seems that they've been surprisingly successful in achieving that goal. Even though their dad, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his prince title, Beatrice and Eugenie remain princesses. Even so, Andrew's fall from grace may have had an effect on Beatrice and Eugenie's relationship with the rest of the royal family. And the proof might be in their Easter plans.
The accusations against Andrew in association with Jeffrey Epstein have prompted King Charles III to separate his disgraced brother from the family by any means possible. So far, though, Charles has been clear that this treatment does not extend to Beatrice and Eugenie. In October, Andrew's royal titles were taken from him. Yet, just two months later, Beatrice and Eugenie brought their husbands along for Christmas with the rest of the royal family. It was also said that the princesses would continue to celebrate the holidays with their family even in their father's absence. Consequently, news that Beatrice and Eugenie won't be joining the family to celebrate Easter is a bit surprising. And it certainly raises questions about whether they will be sidelined like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were.
Beatrice and Eugenie are surely upset if they're being pushed out of the family
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will reportedly celebrate Easter elsewhere while King Charles, Queen Camilla, and fellow royal family members attend the traditional Easter church service at St. George's Chapel. Of course, Beatrice and Eugenie may both want to spend the holiday with their husbands' families or go elsewhere. This wouldn't necessarily mean that they are on the outs with their uncle or the other royals. Under the circumstances, though, is this a sign that the princesses will be the next royal family members pushed out of the fold?
On X, news that Beatrice and Eugenie won't be joining the royals for Easter had everyone assuming they are being pushed aside. "I don't know why we continue to place the sin of the parents upon their children," one X user wrote. Another chimed in, saying, "Their parents have placed them in an awful position. Just an awkward situation all around." "Andrew ruined a lot. The British monarchy is shrinking with each year as Queen Elizabeth's generation passes away, Harry moved away, and now Beatrice & Eugenie probably won't be allowed to be seen in public," one netizen suggested.
Behind the scenes, the sisters' relationship with their mom, Sarah Ferguson, is reportedly on the rocks, as they feel she is dragging them into the drama. Now, if they're being pushed out of the royal family, this will surely add insult to injury.