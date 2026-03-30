Beatrice & Eugenie Get The Meghan & Harry Treatment With Damning Easter Snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have made it clear how they feel about their parents' royal drama: they want to stay out of it. And, so far, it seems that they've been surprisingly successful in achieving that goal. Even though their dad, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost his prince title, Beatrice and Eugenie remain princesses. Even so, Andrew's fall from grace may have had an effect on Beatrice and Eugenie's relationship with the rest of the royal family. And the proof might be in their Easter plans.

The accusations against Andrew in association with Jeffrey Epstein have prompted King Charles III to separate his disgraced brother from the family by any means possible. So far, though, Charles has been clear that this treatment does not extend to Beatrice and Eugenie. In October, Andrew's royal titles were taken from him. Yet, just two months later, Beatrice and Eugenie brought their husbands along for Christmas with the rest of the royal family. It was also said that the princesses would continue to celebrate the holidays with their family even in their father's absence. Consequently, news that Beatrice and Eugenie won't be joining the family to celebrate Easter is a bit surprising. And it certainly raises questions about whether they will be sidelined like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were.