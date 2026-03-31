Kid Rock Shamelessly Brags About His 'Buddy' Trump As Army Investigates Helicopter Fiasco
We all know that Kid Rock is a major Donald Trump fan. From the sound of it, though, he considers himself to be BFFs with the controversial president, too. On Saturday, the musician shared a video on Facebook, showing military helicopters in the sky near his Tennessee home that he calls the "Southern White House." The military is now investigating what brought the AH-65 Apache helicopters to his home and has suspended the helicopters' aircrew. Interestingly, this happened in spite of Rock's confidence that his pal Trump would take care of the situation for him.
"This is a level of respect that s*** for brains Governor of California will never know," Rock captioned the video of the helicopters hovering near his house, mocking California Governor Gavin Newsom. "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," he added. Rock, who was seen saluting the helicopters in the video, was clearly thrilled that they stopped by his home. Folks at the army, however, were not so thrilled. Even so, the singer wasn't too concerned about what might happen to the pilots who are now being investigated. He told WKRN News 2, "I think they're going to be alright — my buddy is the commander in chief."
Kid Rock may think he has a stronger friendship with Donald Trump than he actually does
Kid Rock's comment made it clear that he believes his support of Donald Trump puts him and those around him above the law. It seems, though, that it actually doesn't. U.S. Army spokesperson Major Montrell Russell told Reuters, "Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements," adding, "Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found." So, from the sound of it, the investigation will yield repercussions if deemed necessary. And that makes Rock's Trump name drop even more embarrassing.
It seems that Trump does, in fact, consider Rock a friend. Last year, he gave him a Truth Social shoutout when he opened a restaurant, writing, "Congratulations to my friend, Kid Rock (I call him Bob!), on the Grand Opening of his new Nashville restaurant, 'The Detroit Cowboy.' I hear it is a very friendly MAGA establishment, and look forward to going there sometime soon!" It sounds like a lot of Rock and Trump's friendly relationship seems to revolve around the musician's outspoken support of the controversial president. So, does the friendship go both ways? Well, at the very least, they're apparently not quite close enough for Trump to pull any strings for Rock in this situation. Ouch.