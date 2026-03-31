Kid Rock Shamelessly Brags About His 'Buddy' Trump As Army Investigates Helicopter Fiasco

We all know that Kid Rock is a major Donald Trump fan. From the sound of it, though, he considers himself to be BFFs with the controversial president, too. On Saturday, the musician shared a video on Facebook, showing military helicopters in the sky near his Tennessee home that he calls the "Southern White House." The military is now investigating what brought the AH-65 Apache helicopters to his home and has suspended the helicopters' aircrew. Interestingly, this happened in spite of Rock's confidence that his pal Trump would take care of the situation for him.

"This is a level of respect that s*** for brains Governor of California will never know," Rock captioned the video of the helicopters hovering near his house, mocking California Governor Gavin Newsom. "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," he added. Rock, who was seen saluting the helicopters in the video, was clearly thrilled that they stopped by his home. Folks at the army, however, were not so thrilled. Even so, the singer wasn't too concerned about what might happen to the pilots who are now being investigated. He told WKRN News 2, "I think they're going to be alright — my buddy is the commander in chief."