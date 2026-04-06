Celebs That Faced Scary Incidents With Fans At Their Homes
Celebrities have a ton of fans, and some of them go above and beyond for their fans. While the attention they get could feel flattering, another side to this coin does exist. Imagine having a terrible day, and you not only have to keep it together, but also random people and paparazzi come up to you and make requests. Sometimes, even demands. For a picture, an autograph, a video. Sounds like a full-time job. Some celebrities are able to put up with it more than others. One can't help but think of Justin Bieber's famous (via Page Six), "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business" crashout. While this is a relatively minor intrusion on privacy, some celebrities have dealt with people showing up at their homes and causing all sorts of trouble. For example, a woman fired bullets at Rihanna's home when she was said to be at home with her partner and children.
It is particularly disturbing when fans invade their favorite celebrities' safe space: their home. For example, when Brad Pitt was in Greece, a woman made herself at home and "adorned herself with Mr. Pitt's clothing because she was cold," as reported by the Los Angeles Times. On this note, let's look at some more incidents where celebrities went through scary incidents with fans at their homes.
Keira Knightley's stalker 'made miaowing noises through the letterbox'
Keira Knightley went through an awful experience with a stalker, who said he loved her. Stalking is bad enough, and some famous celebrities have terrifying stalker stories. This man, though, took it a step further. As explained by Prosecutor Simma Khan (via The Standard), the stalker Mark Revill acted strangely by making "miaowing noises through the letterbox." She shared more details about his behavior, wherein she said he drew an "arrow pointing to her front door" with chalk and "sent her music about cats on a USB stick." That's not all. He even went so far as to send her mother around two letters, and as Knightley put it (via The Telegraph), he even "had a scuffle with my [her] husband on my [her] doorstep."
This sounds disturbing as is, but it seems especially daunting for an actor who values her privacy. Knightley has admitted that his actions have impacted not only her life, but also her family's. In a big way, no less, because she said that they were "looking to move house outside the borough." She even shared how she felt scared every time she'd go outside and by the possibility of him being on the other end of her door. She went on to say, "If I was to see this man again I wouldn't know what to do. If I was with my child we wouldn't be able to run away easily. The thought of my daughter being at risk is my worst nightmare."
Nicolas Cage found a barely clothed intruder eating a fudgesicle when he woke up
During the promotion of his movie "Trespass," Nicolas Cage, who changed his name, took reporters through the time when he found himself in the company of a man who entered his home without his permission. This man is said to have had some psychological issues. Speaking about the incident, he recalled waking up at 2 a.m. when his wife was still asleep next to him. He said (via NBC 7 San Diego), "There was a naked man wearing my leather jacket eating a Fudgesicle in front of my bed." He also shared how he then got up, wore his jeans, and chased the man into his bathroom.
Turns out, Cage wasn't just an excellent negotiator in the movie. He happens to be that in real life as well. Case in point, he said (via Orange County Register), he asked the intruder, "What are you doing in my house?" and used "verbal judo" on him in his commanding voice. He then "got him to get out of my [his] house." He added, "The cops came and they took him. It was scary." That said, as Cage allegedly put it (via Orange County Register), the man still "robbed my [his] Fudgesicle." Cage reportedly didn't pursue a legal case against him. Similar to Keira Knightley's case, he didn't continue living in the same place after going through the scary incident.
Uma Thurman's obsessed fan freaked her out
Uma Thurman, who changed quite a bit through the years, had a stalker named Jack Jordan. He pursued her for over two years. From sending her strange letters and wandering on her home's steps throughout the night to showing up at her trailer during filming, he seems to have left no stone unturned. Jordan even went so far as to get in touch with Uma's mother, Nena Thurman, by calling her. Speaking about the same, Nena shared (via The Telegraph), "He told me in so many words that he and my daughter had known one another in a previous life and were destined to be together, that he knew this, but she didn't know it." Nena also explained how, when she told him that he was simply imagining things and that Uma wasn't interested, Jordan went on to say that he'd commit suicide.
Naturally, his behavior affected Uma. While reflecting on a troubling card he sent her with chilly drawings and sayings like "My hands should be on your body at all times" on it, she said (via CBS News), she "was completely freaked out." She added, "It was almost like a nightmare; it was scary." Meanwhile, Jordan didn't seem to understand the impact of his actions on Uma, and he even said he "was not trying to scare her in any way." He explained that he longed for Uma and was simply trying to meet her.
Chris Brown found a 'crazy individual' in his home
Famous rapper Chris Brown has a huge net worth and a lot of fans. His fan incident feels like the result of an unhinged person's intrusive thoughts winning. In an Instagram post (via BBC), Brown shared an incident where he got back home to find a woman there. That said, it's not really the intrusion that is chilling; it's what she did while she was in his house. He shared a picture of her wrapped in what looks like a towel and explained that she had cooked for herself and scribbled "I love you" across his walls. It doesn't just stop there. He said she even went so far as to toss his daughter's and pet's stuff, had "crazy voodoo things around [his] crib," and "painted her name on [his] cars."
Authorities arrested the woman, and she was even charged in connection with the break-in. That said, Brown seems to have dealt with the situation compassionately after deleting the Instagram post. He tweeted, "To the young woman that broke into my house, I appreciate the dedication as a fan." He added, "I pray she gets the help she needs. It's all love."
Eminem's stalker claimed to be 'looking for his brother Marshall'
Eminem seems to have encountered a man similar to the fictional fan in his song "Stan." Back in 2019, Matthew David Hughes tried to find Eminem in a property that was the rapper's previous home. He told those living there at the time that he was "looking for his brother Marshall" (via The Guardian).
Despite the failed attempt, Hughes didn't appear to give up. In 2020, he successfully made his way into Eminem's actual home. Hughes reportedly ended up waking Eminem up from his sleep, and the artist saw the intruder behind him. Turns out, Hughes wasn't just there to see Eminem. He had a serious reason to be there because an officer claimed that Eminem "was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him."
Hughes seems to have tried to carry out his plan again, because he was found on Eminem's property yet again and was even taken into custody. Speaking about this case, Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said (via CBS News), "No one, celebrity or not, should ever feel unsafe in their own home." He added, "Everyone has the right to privacy, safety, and peace of mind."
Theresa Saldana's fan stabbed her outside her home to be able to reunite with her in heaven
The incidents discussed up to this point didn't really result in physical injuries to the celebrities targeted; this case is different. Arthur Richard Jackson was allegedly taken aback by Theresa Saldana after seeing her in movies. So much so that he was said to be determined to be with her, whether alive or in the afterlife. As such, he reportedly planned to murder her and get the death penalty himself.
Things quickly took a dark turn when he traveled to Los Angeles for Saldana. At first, he tried to track down her address through her agent. When that didn't work out, with the help of a private investigator, Jackson got in touch with the actor's mother, pretended to be Martin Scorsese's assistant, and tricked her into giving him Saldana's address. He then actually set his plan in action. He continuously began to stab Saldana with a knife outside her home. A delivery person luckily saw it happen and jumped in to help her. Saldana was seriously injured, losing a lot of blood and even needing surgeries to make it. Jackson was arrested, and Prosecutor Michael Knight gave some insider details about what happened during his trial. As reported by People, he said Jackson ”would just sit there and stare at Theresa.” Jackson allegedly regretted using a knife instead of a gun, saying it "would have given [him] a better chance of reunion with [Saldana] in heaven" (via Press and Journal). On a positive note, Saldana's incident contributed to changing how stalking cases were handled in California.
Years later, Saldana briefly brought up the incident while sharing how she had just gotten married, was expecting a baby, and was happy in life (via People). "We have a lot of exciting things happening. I don't live my life thinking about Arthur Jackson. I really don't."
Kendall Jenner's stalker 'stripped off his clothes' to try to 'get in her pool'
Like in Theresa Saldana's case, Kendall Jenner's stalker allegedly intended to harm her and then himself. As reported by TMZ (via MyNewsLA.com), Shaquan King went to Kendall's home and "began to knock on windows while yelling her name." He even went so far as to take off his clothing "in an attempt to get in her pool." He likely even actually got into the pool, per court documents, according to TMZ. That said, he didn't come face-to-face with Kendall even though she was said to be in that house at the time.
King reportedly told the cops that he went there to shoot the model and after that, himself. Another red flag was that he allegedly had her pictures on social media. Moreover, even getting arrested didn't stop him from trying to pull the same stunt with Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner. The very next day, that too. After this, the sisters filed for a restraining order against King, and Kendall Jenner is said to have even given up her home.
Halle Berry and her obsessive fan only had a kitchen door between them
Halle Berry's fan was seen entering her property by climbing through a wall. Despite being warned not to do that by her staff, he proceeded to do so again. He was spotted thrice for back-to-back three days, no less. At one point, Richard Franco entered her guest house without permission. He was said to be looking at Berry from only a kitchen door away from her.
Berry rang the police, but Franco ran away before they showed up. That said, he was eventually arrested. Imagine a stranger keeping an eye on you from a close distance, and you happen to spot them. It's no wonder that this experience is said (via BBC) to have left her feeling terrorized and "in fear for her safety." On the other hand, Franco's attorney made the case that Franco wasn't a threat to Berry (via New York Post). He clarified that he's "not saying Ms. Berry wasn't afraid." However, he went on to explain that Franco was "not charged with scaring Ms. Berry."
Selena Gomez called for help when she heard her stalker
A lot of fans keep up with Selena Gomez's life. But here's what you likely never knew about Selena Gomez. She had a stalker named Che Cruz who entered her guesthouse property while she was in it. When Gomez heard him, she grew suspicious and reportedly alerted her security about the same. This man didn't just enter a random person's property. When he knocked on her door, and Gomez's friend answered instead of her, he asked for Gomez. After this, the friend locked the door. Gomez's security team is said to have kept him there till the police showed up and arrested him.
It's also unsettling that this wasn't the first time Cruz was arrested, as far as Gomez was concerned. He tried to get close to her despite the legal restrictions put on him. That said, he pleaded no contest to stalking charges. However, the idea that someone would risk the law in this manner sounds concerning, to put it mildly.
John Travolta's fan hid in his closet
John Travolta had an empathetic view towards his fans breaking into his home. Travolta shared some details about the first incident. He explained how it happened back when he was living in Santa Barbara (via Telegrafi). He shared, "I opened the closet and there she was. This scared me, but it turned out to be an innocent person." He added that she [the fan] likely just wished to meet him, but didn't understand how.
This incident wasn't the only time a fan entered Travolta's home like that. He confirmed that it had happened twice during an interview with Variety. While talking about the second time, he said it "was such a gentle presence that came to the family dinner." He shared that he had asked the fan who it was and what the fan was doing there. He added, "I've never had a problem with fans." He then described the relationship that exists between celebrities and their fans as unrequited love, explaining that fans love them and only want that love to be reciprocated. He added, "When they get disappointed, it's so heartbreaking that it can like affect them for the rest of their life."
Pamela Anderson's admirer hid in her home 'for three or four days'
Pamela Anderson found herself in a strange situation when an unknown woman was staying at her guest house. This is not even half of what was wrong with the situation, though. The woman in question was stealing stuff like bread and a jean jacket from Anderson's home during her stay. Losing things scared Anderson, who was even questioning herself and wondering if she was going crazy (via Irish Examiner).
Speaking about the incident, Anderson painted a picture of how she was alone with her kids when she saw the woman's face behind a window. She added, "Isn't it the scariest thing you can think of?–you walk up to a dark window and you're like [shocked]." She also shared that the woman had her "'Baywatch' bathing suit on, slicing her wrists." She also recalled her having a "letter that said, 'I'm not a lesbian I just want to touch you.'"
While speaking to Flaunt Magazine (via Irish Examiner), Anderson shared some more details about the incident. She revealed that when the intruder was arrested, the police asked Anderson if she wanted the stolen bathing suit back. However, Anderson said she didn't take it. Spokesman Rick Martinez, on the other hand, revealed what the woman had to say (via ABC News). He said, "She stated that she was in fact infatuated with Miss Anderson and that she had traveled to that location to enter her house."
Sandra Bullock hid in the closet when her fan broke into her home
Sandra Bullock's stalker, Joshua James Corbett, had been showing up at her home for three nights. When he got into her home, she was all by herself. She then locked herself in a closet and called the police for help. She is said to have told the dispatcher (via The Guardian), "I'm in my closet. I have a safe door," and "I'm locked in the closet right now." So, what happened to Sandra Bullock after that? Her stalker was arrested, and she was safe. Officer José Bermudez claimed that Corbett said, "I'm sorry. I love you Sandy."
The stalker in question rang quite a lot of alarm bells. For one, he had illegal weapons at his house. He also had a love letter for Bullock in his book. While fans admire their favorite celebrities, the contents of his letter were disturbing, to say the least. He called Bullock his girl and even referred to himself as her husband in it (via BBC). His letter read, "You are very special to me and without you in my life there is only misery." The notebook also had photos of Bullock that seemed rather disturbing, raising doubts about his motives.
During a Red Table Talk episode, Bullock shared some details about the incident. She remembered thinking, "This doesn't end well" when she had locked herself in the closet (via The Hollywood Reporter). The incident seems to have had an impact on Bullock because she admitted to suffering from PTSD after that and even went so far as to say that she "wasn't the same after that." I [she] was unraveling," she explained.