Celebs That Faced Scary Incidents With Fans At Their Homes

Celebrities have a ton of fans, and some of them go above and beyond for their fans. While the attention they get could feel flattering, another side to this coin does exist. Imagine having a terrible day, and you not only have to keep it together, but also random people and paparazzi come up to you and make requests. Sometimes, even demands. For a picture, an autograph, a video. Sounds like a full-time job. Some celebrities are able to put up with it more than others. One can't help but think of Justin Bieber's famous (via Page Six), "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business" crashout. While this is a relatively minor intrusion on privacy, some celebrities have dealt with people showing up at their homes and causing all sorts of trouble. For example, a woman fired bullets at Rihanna's home when she was said to be at home with her partner and children.

It is particularly disturbing when fans invade their favorite celebrities' safe space: their home. For example, when Brad Pitt was in Greece, a woman made herself at home and "adorned herself with Mr. Pitt's clothing because she was cold," as reported by the Los Angeles Times. On this note, let's look at some more incidents where celebrities went through scary incidents with fans at their homes.