Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson's Rare PDA Moments Caught On Camera

On March 17, 1986, the palace announced the engagement of Sarah Ferguson to then-Prince Andrew. Wearing what appeared to be shades of mourning, the couple told the press that they were looking forward to making their relationship official. In what seemed to be a declaration of undying love, Ferguson called Andrew, "my perfect man and soulmate," per The Sunday Times. The two sealed their engagement with a public kiss that seemed to prove their romance to the world.

That said, things between Andrew and Ferguson were not so cut and dry. Footage of the engagement announcement, which later appeared on "20/20," also showed Andrew telling reporters that his bride-to-be could barely believe that he'd popped the question. "She said, 'If you wake up tomorrow morning, you can tell me it's a huge joke,'" the former prince not-so-charmingly shared.

Ferguson was not the only one who could barely believe the engagement. Even in the 1980s, Andrew had a reputation for womanizing. His hobby was famously photographing ladies in various states of dress. His previous girlfriend, Koo Stark, was an actor who had appeared in sexual scenes that were shocking by the standards of the time. Because of this, the press did not initially believe that Andrew and Ferguson were together for real. It took a full-blown engagement — and a very public smooch — to sell the idea that Andrew was ready to settle down.