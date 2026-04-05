Scandals Corey Lewandowski Has Been Caught Up In (Besides The Kristi Noem Affair Gossip)

Over the years, disturbing rumors about Corey Lewandowski have consistently made the rounds. Two women have accused him of sexual assault, though the former Trump campaign manager has never acknowledged any wrongdoing. The first accusation surfaced in 2017 when singer and actor Joy Villa claimed Lewandowski had made unwanted advances towards her at an event in Washington, D.C. She alleged he had struck her buttocks "extremely hard," despite her telling him off. "I didn't know him at all," Villa told The Guardian after filing charges against the political operative, adding, "I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust." She added that his behavior was "disgusting and shocking and demeaning." Nothing ever came of the lawsuit, however.

In 2021, Lewandowski faced similar allegations. One of Donald Trump's generous donors, Trashelle Odom, pressed charges after he allegedly behaved inappropriately towards her at a dinner in Las Vegas. Odom had the misfortune of being seated next to Lewandowski at the event. "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful," she recalled to Politico of the incident. "I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable."

After leaving the room in an effort to get away from Lewandowski, Odom was followed, and he ended up throwing his drink at her and "called her stupid," as her attorney alleged. Lewandowski was fired from Trump's super PAC after the allegations surfaced. Odom later revealed that his attorneys attempted to offer her financial compensation to keep the incident under wraps. Odom did no such thing, of course, but Lewandowski managed to get off with a $1,000 fine and community service, and had to issue an apology.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).