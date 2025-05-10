Disturbing Rumors About Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Partner Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski has the dubious distinction of being one of the few people in Donald Trump's inner circle who was deemed to be too controversial and politically volatile to remain closely associated with. The reasons for these concerns are many, and they have unfolded in the public spotlight numerous times over the past decade. From alleged extramarital affairs with both Hope Hicks and Kristi Noem to outbursts of anger and allegations sexual assault, the rumors and accusations swirling around Lewandowski are staggering.
Lewandowski rose to the spotlight as Trump's campaign manager during his first run for office in 2016, but was fired after clashing with another Trump staffer over how to run the campaign. Lewandowski is credited with the adage adopted by the campaign at the time, "Let Trump be Trump." This tactic of political incorrectness and refusing to apologize seemed to be something Lewandowski embraced as well. The following year, in December 2017, Joy Villa, a vocal Trump supporter, filed a police report against Lewandowski, claiming the political operative had sexually assaulted her by slapping her butt at a holiday party at Trump hotel.
"We were sort of ushered into a photo together, and he was very drunk," Villa said during an interview with Good Morning America. "After the photo that I posted, he smacked my behind really hard, and I told him, 'No, stop. That's not OK.' And I said, 'I can report you for sexual harassment.' He said, 'Go ahead, I work in the private sector'... and he actually did it again even harder." Lewandowski denied Villa's claims, but more stories began to emerge that painted a shockingly dark portrait of a man who remains close to Trump's White House.
Corey Lewandowski was charged for sexual assaulting a Republican donor in 2021
During Donald Trump's first administration, Lewandowski worked to ingratiate himself into the president's inner circle again — while also sparking a rumored affair with former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. However, in 2021, Lewandowski was again ousted from the Trump club (albeit temporarily) after he was charged with sexual assault. According to Trashelle Odom, the wife of a wealthy Republican donor, the married Lewandowski allegedly harassed her, stalked her, and made unwanted physical advances on her repeatedly during a charity event in Las Vegas.
According to a police report, obtained by The Daily Mail, Odom said that Lewandowski also made numerous concerning and frightening comments to her at the event. Odom claimed that Lewandowski told her that he'd murdered people in the past, and that he was a violent man. She claimed that Lewandowski told her, "When I was 10, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him." Odom added that he allegedly claimed, when he older, he "stabbed a man in the back of the head, also killing him." These shocking alleged comments, coupled with remarks she claims Lewandowski shared regarding the size of his genitals and his sexual prowess, made Odom feel "fearful for my safety."
She reported him to police, but the charges were eventually dismissed after Lewandowski agreed to several terms, including community service, issuing an apology, and a $1,000 fine. Afterward, a Trump spokesperson rebuked Lewandowski and assured people he would not be related to Trump in the future. This, however, proved to not be true, as Lewandowski later served as an advisor on Trump's 2024 election campaign, and was selected by Noem to be her advisor at the Department of Homeland Security — one of Noem's numerous controversial decisions.