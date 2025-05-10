Disturbing Rumors About Kristi Noem's Alleged Affair Partner Corey Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski has the dubious distinction of being one of the few people in Donald Trump's inner circle who was deemed to be too controversial and politically volatile to remain closely associated with. The reasons for these concerns are many, and they have unfolded in the public spotlight numerous times over the past decade. From alleged extramarital affairs with both Hope Hicks and Kristi Noem to outbursts of anger and allegations sexual assault, the rumors and accusations swirling around Lewandowski are staggering.

Lewandowski rose to the spotlight as Trump's campaign manager during his first run for office in 2016, but was fired after clashing with another Trump staffer over how to run the campaign. Lewandowski is credited with the adage adopted by the campaign at the time, "Let Trump be Trump." This tactic of political incorrectness and refusing to apologize seemed to be something Lewandowski embraced as well. The following year, in December 2017, Joy Villa, a vocal Trump supporter, filed a police report against Lewandowski, claiming the political operative had sexually assaulted her by slapping her butt at a holiday party at Trump hotel.

"We were sort of ushered into a photo together, and he was very drunk," Villa said during an interview with Good Morning America. "After the photo that I posted, he smacked my behind really hard, and I told him, 'No, stop. That's not OK.' And I said, 'I can report you for sexual harassment.' He said, 'Go ahead, I work in the private sector'... and he actually did it again even harder." Lewandowski denied Villa's claims, but more stories began to emerge that painted a shockingly dark portrait of a man who remains close to Trump's White House.