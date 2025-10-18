Kristi Noem's Rumored Affair Partner Corey Lewandowski Has His Own Political Aspirations

During Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, Corey Lewandowski served as his campaign manager, however, he was eventually fired from the position in June 2016 for his feuds with other high-ranking members of the campaign. Several years after Trump won the election, Lewandowski was quietly welcomed back into the inner circle. Lewandowski's alleged affair with Kristi Noem began in 2019, and the pair –- who are each married to other people –- were reportedly not particularly low-key about their dalliance.

Noem's supposed romance with Lewandowski, which is just one of the many controversial things about the Secretary of Homeland Security, was apparently an open secret among Trump staffers. According to an unnamed source who spoke with the New York Post in September 2023, the pair was "absurdly blatant and public" while making out and getting handsy at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida in 2021. "This has been a known, open thing," the source said, "and we've all been waiting for it to blow up at some point."

Instead of blowing up, it seems to have only worked in Lewandowski's favor, as he was tapped to serve as Noem's chief advisor at the Department of Homeland Security. Despite only being categorized as a "special government employee," and not a recognized government official, Lewandowski reportedly has enormous sway and influence within the agency, all while being required to travel with his alleged girlfriend. The messy situation could be solved quietly if Lewandowski chose to leave to run for governor, but it's unclear if those dreams will materialize for the embattled and volatile politician.