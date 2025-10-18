Kristi Noem's Rumored Affair Partner Corey Lewandowski Has His Own Political Aspirations
Rumors about Kristi Noem are plentiful, and we simply can't ignore many of them — including her alleged affair with longtime Donald Trump associate Corey Lewandowski. Of course, Lewandowski has been the subject of some troubling and disturbing rumors and allegations in his own right, including a rumored affair with Trump's former communications director Hope Hicks, multiple allegations of sexual harassment, and even assault. Lewandowski has been so politically toxic in the past that even the perpetually embattled Trump administration has had to publicly cut ties with him in the past (before eventually allowing him back into the fold).
While Lewandowski has been a Trump stalwart for years, it turns out he has some specific political aspirations of his own. Apparently, the divisive political veteran wants to have more control over the governmental operation of his home state of New Hampshire. Lewandowski -– who resides in Windham, New Hampshire — claimed he might be eying a run for governor of the Granite state.
As Lewandowski told Politico via text message in October 2025, "Governor is the only job in politics I would ever consider giving up what I am currently doing for." As it turns out, despite all his controversies, Lewandowski might have a shot. New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte is rumored to be on the outs with the Trump administration, despite being a republican, and The Daily Beast reports that Trump is considering throwing his support behind a primary contender for the seat. If so, Lewandowski's longtime, lockstep MAGA support might be rewarded with an endorsement.
Lewandowski works for his rumored romantic partner at the Department of Homeland Security
During Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, Corey Lewandowski served as his campaign manager, however, he was eventually fired from the position in June 2016 for his feuds with other high-ranking members of the campaign. Several years after Trump won the election, Lewandowski was quietly welcomed back into the inner circle. Lewandowski's alleged affair with Kristi Noem began in 2019, and the pair –- who are each married to other people –- were reportedly not particularly low-key about their dalliance.
Noem's supposed romance with Lewandowski, which is just one of the many controversial things about the Secretary of Homeland Security, was apparently an open secret among Trump staffers. According to an unnamed source who spoke with the New York Post in September 2023, the pair was "absurdly blatant and public" while making out and getting handsy at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida in 2021. "This has been a known, open thing," the source said, "and we've all been waiting for it to blow up at some point."
Instead of blowing up, it seems to have only worked in Lewandowski's favor, as he was tapped to serve as Noem's chief advisor at the Department of Homeland Security. Despite only being categorized as a "special government employee," and not a recognized government official, Lewandowski reportedly has enormous sway and influence within the agency, all while being required to travel with his alleged girlfriend. The messy situation could be solved quietly if Lewandowski chose to leave to run for governor, but it's unclear if those dreams will materialize for the embattled and volatile politician.