The Bizarre Reason Pete Hegseth Banned His Kids From Fox News

There are plenty of reasons why TV personalities decide to hide their media ventures from their kids — former "16 and Pregnant" star Nikkole Ledda went viral for showing her son the season covering his birth, but had waited for him to be old enough to understand the circumstances. U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's time as an anchor for Fox News was haunted by controversy, but that wasn't the reason why he banned his kids from joining him at work.

In a December 2025 appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, shared the story of how his kids got slapped with a year-long Fox ban because they were "so ungrateful." He had explained to them that "[visiting the studio] is not a right, it's a privilege ... you act like you own the joint, you're banned." Rauchet did interject that the three children (from his previous marriage to Samantha Hegseth) were eight, nine, and 10 at the time, so it was only natural that "they just thought the whole place was their playground."

Pete Hegseth said he banned his kids from Fox News for a year "because they were so ungrateful." Hegseth: "You're meant to be seen and not heard." pic.twitter.com/iXMOHngVAM — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 3, 2025

Hegseth, who has a long history of controversial behavior, showed very little sympathy in response, going on to explain, "You're 14, you're 13, you're 15 — you need to represent yourself. You need to be seen and not heard. You're not the center of attention all the time." While the Army veteran clearly has high expectations for how his kids should behave, Miller's tight-lipped nod in response cast doubt on her approval.