The Bizarre Reason Pete Hegseth Banned His Kids From Fox News
There are plenty of reasons why TV personalities decide to hide their media ventures from their kids — former "16 and Pregnant" star Nikkole Ledda went viral for showing her son the season covering his birth, but had waited for him to be old enough to understand the circumstances. U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's time as an anchor for Fox News was haunted by controversy, but that wasn't the reason why he banned his kids from joining him at work.
In a December 2025 appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, shared the story of how his kids got slapped with a year-long Fox ban because they were "so ungrateful." He had explained to them that "[visiting the studio] is not a right, it's a privilege ... you act like you own the joint, you're banned." Rauchet did interject that the three children (from his previous marriage to Samantha Hegseth) were eight, nine, and 10 at the time, so it was only natural that "they just thought the whole place was their playground."
Pete Hegseth said he banned his kids from Fox News for a year "because they were so ungrateful."
Hegseth: "You're meant to be seen and not heard." pic.twitter.com/iXMOHngVAM
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 3, 2025
Hegseth, who has a long history of controversial behavior, showed very little sympathy in response, going on to explain, "You're 14, you're 13, you're 15 — you need to represent yourself. You need to be seen and not heard. You're not the center of attention all the time." While the Army veteran clearly has high expectations for how his kids should behave, Miller's tight-lipped nod in response cast doubt on her approval.
The internet felt Pete Hegseth's harsh parenting style was misguided
While Pete Hegseth might have thought that banning his kids from the Fox News studio was a harsh punishment, many netizens poked fun at the Secretary of War's parenting choice. One user on X wrote, "Pete's too dumb to realize that instead of punishing his kids, he was actually doing them a favor," with others echoing the sentiment, calling it a "gift" or a "reward." Another user mocked Hegseth by imagining him telling his children, "Behave yourself, kids, daddy's on air live right now and in the middle of one of his hate-filled rants. I can't have you affecting my ratings."
Particularly his assertion that children should be "seen but not heard" caught several users' attention, with one critically noting, "I haven't heard 'children should be seen and not heard' for a couple of generations now. Imagine him being a father? Sad." Even some of the more positive comments, such as one reading, "The 'seen and not heard thing' is pretty old school and perhaps Old Testament. Setting [that] aside, it's adorable how Pete interacts with this woman," reflected how supporters and haters alike were quick to point out his traditional philosophy. The phrase originates from a collection of homilies written by Augustinian clergyman John Mirk around 1450. While it was technically created in a church, it does not appear in the Bible, and some Christian outlets have explicitly referenced passages that contradict it.
Aside from potentially needing to brush up on some Bible study, Hegseth proved he doesn't have the firmest grip on children's media after he was brutally knocked down a peg by a children's book publisher.