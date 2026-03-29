Pete Hegseth's Time At Fox News Was Haunted By Controversy
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Before the U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, was making headlines for his controversial 'divinely sanctioned' war on Iran, he was delivering the news himself. The former host began contributing to Fox News in 2014, rising to co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" in 2017. The seeds for this career had already been planted during his time at Princeton, as Hegseth had written for the university's conservative journal "The Princeton Tory" in 2003. While he would go on to serve in the U.S. Army after graduation, his decorated military experience became a big part of his coverage on air.
In a statement released by the network upon his departure in November 2024 (per NCS), Fox described how "His insights and analysis, especially about the military, resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today." It's no surprise that his outspoken views on veterans' affairs and his TV presence would catch the attention of former reality star and President Donald Trump, who was seeking new members for his second administration.
Although Hegseth has proven to be less than photogenic on several occasions, a few bad angles pale in comparison to the less-than-flattering stories that emerged during his time on air. From gross confessions about his personal hygiene (that will undoubtedly haunt his germaphobe boss) to serious allegations of workplace misconduct, his time at Fox will be haunted by his controversies on and off-screen.
Pete Hegseth's war against soap and water raised eyebrows
Pete Hegseth expressed serious qualms about COVID-19 policies as a "Fox & Friends" host, but nobody would have guessed that washing his hands was the policy he disagreed with most. During an episode of the show in 2019, the host shared how "'I don't think I've washed my hands for 10 years." The remark was a response to some teasing from co-hosts Ed Henry and Jedediah Bila after he had eaten some leftover pizza. He doubled down on the statement with "Germs are not a real thing. I can't see them; therefore, they're not real."
Hegseth would clarify to USA Today that the comment was meant to be an obvious joke, explaining how "My half-hearted commentary to the point is, we live in a society where people walk around with bottles of Purell in their pockets, and they sanitize 19,000 times a day as if that's going to save their life." He elaborated, "I take care of myself and all that, but I don't obsess over everything all the time."
While he found the public outcry hilarious, he might find little laughter coming from his new boss. President Donald Trump notoriously claimed (via BBC) "I happen to be a clean hands freak. I feel much better after I thoroughly wash my hands, which I do as much as possible." in his 1997 book "The Art of the Comeback", leaving us to wonder if the Pentagon has instated a strict "no handshake" policy since Hegseth's arrival.
Pete Hegseth's own mother spoke out against him
Our families tend to know us better than anyone, and Pete Hegseth's mother, Penelope, made some damning accusations against her own son in a 2018 email leak. Published by the New York Times in November 2024, Hegseth's mother shared some harsh truths regarding how the Secretary of War treated women. Labeling him "an abuser of women", she went on to describe how he is a man who "belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego." She had taken issue with his characterization of his ex-wife as "unstable" throughout the divorce, clarifying how "I know you think this is one big competition and that we have taken her side ... we are on the side of good and that is not you."
Penelope would swiftly retract the statements, telling the New York Times (via CNN) in November 2024 that the message had been sent "in anger, with emotion." Both Hegseth and his mother have shared that the email was immediately followed by an apology message, and Penelope insisted that nothing from the email "has ever been true." Hegseth took to "The Megyn Kelly Show" to address the message in December 2024, dismissing the media narrative, but crediting multiple other news outlets that had received the email years prior (even interviewing Penelope), ultimately choosing not to run the story.
While there appears to be no bad blood between the mother and son today, the message was an eye-opening look into how Hegseth's behavior towards women had impacted those closest to him.
Pete Hegseth's alleged drinking problem was an HR nightmare
While there have been many rumors circulating about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the years, none are echoed as frequently as his alleged alcohol abuse. Describing life after the military, Hegseth shared in a 2022 interview with Reserve & National Guard Magazine that "I didn't do much and I drank a lot trying to process what I had been through while dealing with a civilian world that frankly just didn't seem to care." While his involvement with organizations such as "Veterans for Freedom" and "Concerned Veterans for America" would help him "get his footing", his time at these organizations wouldn't pass a sobriety test.
A whistleblower report regarding Hegseth's time as leader of CVA (via New Yorker) revealed how the then Fox contributor had been drunk to the point of requiring restraint after bringing his team to a Louisiana strip club. There was also a report from a former CVS employee describing Hegseth drunkenly shouting "Kill all Muslims!" at a bar during an official tour through Ohio in May 2015. His alcohol abuse at work events also extended to the 2016 "Fox & Friends" Christmas party, as the New York Times report detailed how a drunk Hegseth had been reported to HR for causing a disturbance. He was allegedly upset at the arrival of his current wife, Jennifer Rauchet's husband, as the then-married Hegseth had been having an affair with a coworker. While Hegseth's lawyer, Tim Parlatore, dismissed claims of alcohol abuse, labeling them as "outlandish", the host undoubtedly kept Fox's HR department on their toes.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Pete Hegseth fought serious allegations of sexual assault
While Pete Hegseth was a beloved face on the network, serious allegations of sexual assault had him fearful of "immediate termination from Fox." His opinions on consent had always been muddy, as he reportedly wrote a piece for "The Princeton Tory" (per New Yorker) back in 2003, arguing that sex with an unconscious partner couldn't constitute rape. Hegseth had been known amongst C.V.A. and Fox colleagues to be inappropriate and "very handsy with women", but an incident after the Republican Women's Group conference in October 2017 would bring even more serious allegations.
The details of the case are heavily disputed, but a Monterey Police report describes how Hegseth potentially drugged and allegedly raped his anonymous accuser after multiple witnesses had spotted the two together. Hegseth denied the accusations, but admitted that the pair had an encounter he believed to be consensual. The Monterey County District Attorney's office never took action against Hegseth, as "no charges were supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
When the accuser and her husband threatened to file a lawsuit, Hegseth paid her an undisclosed sum under their nondisclosure agreement. While Hegseth had originally told police he had not been belligerent and merely "buzzed", his attorney Timothy Parlatore would insist the Fox anchor was "visibly intoxicated" during the incident. He also claimed police concluded that "the Complainant had been the aggressor in the encounter", although Monterey Police have never confirmed that statement.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).