Pete Hegseth's Time At Fox News Was Haunted By Controversy

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Before the U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, was making headlines for his controversial 'divinely sanctioned' war on Iran, he was delivering the news himself. The former host began contributing to Fox News in 2014, rising to co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" in 2017. The seeds for this career had already been planted during his time at Princeton, as Hegseth had written for the university's conservative journal "The Princeton Tory" in 2003. While he would go on to serve in the U.S. Army after graduation, his decorated military experience became a big part of his coverage on air.

In a statement released by the network upon his departure in November 2024 (per NCS), Fox described how "His insights and analysis, especially about the military, resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today." It's no surprise that his outspoken views on veterans' affairs and his TV presence would catch the attention of former reality star and President Donald Trump, who was seeking new members for his second administration.

Although Hegseth has proven to be less than photogenic on several occasions, a few bad angles pale in comparison to the less-than-flattering stories that emerged during his time on air. From gross confessions about his personal hygiene (that will undoubtedly haunt his germaphobe boss) to serious allegations of workplace misconduct, his time at Fox will be haunted by his controversies on and off-screen.