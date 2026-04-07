Megan Moroney Can't Shake Off Relationship Rumors

Taylor Swift has an extensive relationship history, and fellow country music star Megan Moroney isn't too far behind her. The "6 Months Later" hitmaker has been linked with tons of high-profile men over the years, from Morgan Wallen to NFL star Nick Bosa, although she has always denied them. In a February 2026 interview with Esquire, Moroney opened up about how she felt about being the subject of such gossip. "It was traumatic. It really affected me when I was starting out, because it's gossip to you guys, but I'm just writing about my life, and unfortunately, now everyone knows about it," she admitted. Fortunately, it hasn't put the songwriter off putting pen to paper in a confessional manner.

The rumors about Moroney seem to suggest she has a type: Fellow country singers. Most notably, controversial "Cowgirls" hitmaker Morgan Wallen. They fueled dating rumors after fans speculated her hit 2022 song, "Tennessee Orange," was about him. During a July 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Moroney acknowledged the rumors were somewhat true — although their relationship was just casual. "So, [we were] friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends," she clarified, adding, "We weren't exclusively dating ever." Likewise, Moroney made it abundantly clear to People in November 2025 that there was no bad blood between them. "I think Morgan is great and his new album ['I'm the Problem'] is great — he and I are still friends," she shared.