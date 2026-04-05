Don Jr. & Bettina's Rumored Wedding Venue Gives Us Major Guilfoyle Engagement Flashbacks
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson took their relationship to a new level when they announced their engagement in December 2025. It goes without saying the wedding will be a no-expense-spared affair, but its possible location could have Anderson worrying whether she'll suffer the same fate as Don Jr.'s last fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The older Trump children have traditionally chosen their dad's luxury properties for their weddings, and why not? President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was the choice of Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, as well as Don Jr.'s first marriage to Vanessa Haydon. Ivanka Trump was wed at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. This time around, however, a source tells People that the oldest first son is eyeing the White House for his big day. If true, it poses something of an interesting dilemma.
The insider suggests the wedding might have to wait until the new White House ballroom is finished, which could take some time. Trump demolished the entire East Wing so he could fulfill his dream of a 90,000-square-foot space with a military bunker underneath. However, the massive project was brought to a halt in April 2026 when a judge ruled that Trump failed to get the proper federal approval before beginning. The administration has appealed the decision on the grounds that leaving the space unfinished poses a security risk to the president.
Between the legal wrangling and the actual construction, the ballroom will take at least a couple of years to finish, and possibly not until Trump is almost out of office in January 2029. That's a long time for Anderson to wait for the altar — and considering how long Guilfoyle was left hanging, the Palm Beach socialite may have different ideas.
A rumored party for Anderson could hold the answer to the wedding question
It must have been a blow for Kimberly Guilfoyle to hear that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were already making wedding plans, another hit in her humiliating break-up saga. Her own relationship with the first son was a lengthy one: two years of dating, then an engagement that was kept secret for a year, followed by four more years without so much as a cake tasting or a bridesmaid proposal. By late 2024, Don Jr. and Anderson were a couple, and a ringless Guilfoyle was soon dispatched to Greece as its new U.S. ambassador. The fact that a wedding venue is even being discussed is more progress than she ever made.
Will Anderson really be holding out for three years just to brag about having the first-ever bash at the White House State Ballroom? Probably not. Page Six dropped a huge hint when it cited sources who claimed three of her socialite friends are throwing her a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in mid-April. The intimate 60-guest luncheon is rumored to have an "Enchanted Garden" theme with "ladylike" elements. If that proves to be the case — which we'll know soon — that's a sign the wedding is imminent. In fact, the outlet suggests it might take place before the summer, meaning arrangements are rolling right along.
If the future Mr. and Mrs. Trump still plan to wed at the White House, they might opt for having an outdoor ceremony on the South Lawn and a reception in the East Room. On the other hand, they could ditch the D.C. idea altogether and stick with Mar-a-Lago. Either way, it's sure to be the kind of extravaganza the president's family is known for.