Don Jr. & Bettina's Rumored Wedding Venue Gives Us Major Guilfoyle Engagement Flashbacks

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson took their relationship to a new level when they announced their engagement in December 2025. It goes without saying the wedding will be a no-expense-spared affair, but its possible location could have Anderson worrying whether she'll suffer the same fate as Don Jr.'s last fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The older Trump children have traditionally chosen their dad's luxury properties for their weddings, and why not? President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was the choice of Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, as well as Don Jr.'s first marriage to Vanessa Haydon. Ivanka Trump was wed at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. This time around, however, a source tells People that the oldest first son is eyeing the White House for his big day. If true, it poses something of an interesting dilemma.

The insider suggests the wedding might have to wait until the new White House ballroom is finished, which could take some time. Trump demolished the entire East Wing so he could fulfill his dream of a 90,000-square-foot space with a military bunker underneath. However, the massive project was brought to a halt in April 2026 when a judge ruled that Trump failed to get the proper federal approval before beginning. The administration has appealed the decision on the grounds that leaving the space unfinished poses a security risk to the president.

Between the legal wrangling and the actual construction, the ballroom will take at least a couple of years to finish, and possibly not until Trump is almost out of office in January 2029. That's a long time for Anderson to wait for the altar — and considering how long Guilfoyle was left hanging, the Palm Beach socialite may have different ideas.