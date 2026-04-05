Alina Habba's Oval Office Photo-Op Has Pam Bondi On Everyone's Lips (Jeanine Pirro — Watch Out)

Following a long string of outrageous moments during her time as attorney general, Pam Bondi has been ousted from office, the latest casualty of President Donald Trump's quest to purge his cabinet of members who no longer suit his purposes. Though Todd Blanche, Trump's former lawyer, is the current seat-filler, there are already rumors regarding the permanent replacement. High on the list is Jeanine Pirro, whose ambitions for the job may have soured her friendship with Bondi (especially since she reportedly threw the outgoing AG under the bus by questioning her abilities). However, another candidate is emerging as a front-runner, which may not make Pirro happy.

Like Pirro, former White House counselor (and one-time personal attorney for Trump) Alina Habba is a devoted MAGA member who's on good terms with the president. Having been forced to leave her most recent post as New Jersey federal prosecutor after being disqualified for the office, Habba is between jobs, so perhaps she's angling for Bondi's old job. On April 4, 2026, she posted a photo of herself speaking to Trump in the Oval Office, with a simple caption: "Always an honor."

In what may be a bit of wishful thinking, hopeful followers saw this as a hint that Habba would soon be tapped as AG. "Jockeying for a job! Love it!" one gushed in the comments. Another agreed, "Alina would be great to take Pam Bondi's place!" Commenters flooded the post with more compliments about Habba, calling her a "fighter and strong MAGA supporter," "great communicator," "smoking hot," "a fox," and a "firecracker." Only a few dissenters spoke up, including one who wrote, "Hopefully not. Even though Habba has lobbied Trump hard, she is not only unqualified but has been sanctioned by the courts on numerous violations."