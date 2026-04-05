Alina Habba's Oval Office Photo-Op Has Pam Bondi On Everyone's Lips (Jeanine Pirro — Watch Out)
Following a long string of outrageous moments during her time as attorney general, Pam Bondi has been ousted from office, the latest casualty of President Donald Trump's quest to purge his cabinet of members who no longer suit his purposes. Though Todd Blanche, Trump's former lawyer, is the current seat-filler, there are already rumors regarding the permanent replacement. High on the list is Jeanine Pirro, whose ambitions for the job may have soured her friendship with Bondi (especially since she reportedly threw the outgoing AG under the bus by questioning her abilities). However, another candidate is emerging as a front-runner, which may not make Pirro happy.
Like Pirro, former White House counselor (and one-time personal attorney for Trump) Alina Habba is a devoted MAGA member who's on good terms with the president. Having been forced to leave her most recent post as New Jersey federal prosecutor after being disqualified for the office, Habba is between jobs, so perhaps she's angling for Bondi's old job. On April 4, 2026, she posted a photo of herself speaking to Trump in the Oval Office, with a simple caption: "Always an honor."
In what may be a bit of wishful thinking, hopeful followers saw this as a hint that Habba would soon be tapped as AG. "Jockeying for a job! Love it!" one gushed in the comments. Another agreed, "Alina would be great to take Pam Bondi's place!" Commenters flooded the post with more compliments about Habba, calling her a "fighter and strong MAGA supporter," "great communicator," "smoking hot," "a fox," and a "firecracker." Only a few dissenters spoke up, including one who wrote, "Hopefully not. Even though Habba has lobbied Trump hard, she is not only unqualified but has been sanctioned by the courts on numerous violations."
Judge Jeanine is making her own case for attorney general
The battle for the attorney general's spot could rival any courtroom drama. It goes without saying that President Donald Trump will be looking for a devoted loyalist, and likely one who's also a personal friend, but which one? Alina Habba would be a logical choice; despite her poor track record as Trump's former defense attorney, she's still a prominent figure in MAGA World. Still, her star might be fading a bit. On New Year's Eve 2025, Habba spoiled Trump's annual Mar-a-Lago bash by holding a smaller party of her own. Sources dished to the Daily Mail that at least two of the president's closest associates — FBI director Kash Patel and advisor Margo Martin — slipped out of his resort to ring in 2026 with Habba.
Judge Jeanine Pirro, meanwhile, is conducting what could be called an extended job interview. Her Instagram account contains tons of crackdown-on-crime videos that align with Trump's policies. Pirro's celebrity status as a former TV host and frequent Fox Nation commentator would work in her favor, as evidenced by former Fox News host and current Secretary of
Defense War Pete Hegseth. Pirro will occasionally use her Instagram to slip in a personal pic of herself with a central MAGA figure as a hint at her social standing. She was one of the guests at Karoline Leavitt's baby shower, posing with the press secretary and gushing about the "lovely day celebrating life." (Notably, no outlet has shared a pic of the judge with Pam Bondi.)
Despite their efforts, neither Habba nor Pirro might win out in the end. As of early April, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin had the best odds of getting the coveted post, according to the betting site Kalshi.