Karoline Leavitt & Her MAGA Crew Get Torn To Shreds Over Awkward Baby Shower Pics
In December 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that she was pregnant with her second child (and still managed to gush about Donald Trump as she did so). Now, Leavitt has had a baby shower with some of her fellow Trump fans, and it is serving up some of the most awkward vibes we've seen in a while.
Katie Miller, podcaster and wife of Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared photos of the event on X (formerly known as Twitter), and we can't help but feel that Leavitt might have preferred she didn't. That's because, from what Miller has shared, it looks like there were only a handful of people there, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, who wore yet another shirt that looks like your grandma's couch.
Miller and Leavitt are getting skewered in the comments over the lack of attendance. One person wrote on X, "When you're so likable, you only have 'work friends' you just met." It wasn't a huge shock to everyone, with another person writing, "I'm not surprised that none of you have friends outside of the administration." Pink balloons and teddy bears signaled that Leavitt was having a girl, but even they couldn't really brighten the occasion. "Where are your friends? This looks so sad and joyless," one critic posted.
Karoline Leavitt's baby shower had people making jokes
The harsh critiques that netizens made of the photos from Karoline Leavitt's baby shower were fairly wide ranging. Considering our era of AI slop, some people thought the photos weren't natural. "The FaceTune in this photo is egregious," wrote one person on X. Others noted that Leavitt's husband wasn't there, with one person writing, "Where's Grandpa? I mean her husband." Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio do have quite the age gap, so maybe he's more from the generation that sees baby showers as something that's just for women.
To be fair, there were fans in the comments who delighted over the photos, and maybe there were more people at Leavitt's shower that we just didn't get to see. For instance, Leavitt's Instagram Stories did include at least a few more people (bringing the total of visible guests to nine).
Perhaps these photos were taken just at the beginning or end of the event, or maybe they only feature those people who felt comfortable having their photo taken and shared by such a divisive figure. Or, as one commenter pointed out, it might be that this was specifically just a work friend event and that there was another shower Leavitt would be having with her family. Whether that amount of charitability is warranted is another story.