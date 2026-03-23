Karoline Leavitt & Her MAGA Crew Get Torn To Shreds Over Awkward Baby Shower Pics

In December 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that she was pregnant with her second child (and still managed to gush about Donald Trump as she did so). Now, Leavitt has had a baby shower with some of her fellow Trump fans, and it is serving up some of the most awkward vibes we've seen in a while.

Katie Miller, podcaster and wife of Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared photos of the event on X (formerly known as Twitter), and we can't help but feel that Leavitt might have preferred she didn't. That's because, from what Miller has shared, it looks like there were only a handful of people there, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, who wore yet another shirt that looks like your grandma's couch.

Miller and Leavitt are getting skewered in the comments over the lack of attendance. One person wrote on X, "When you're so likable, you only have 'work friends' you just met." It wasn't a huge shock to everyone, with another person writing, "I'm not surprised that none of you have friends outside of the administration." Pink balloons and teddy bears signaled that Leavitt was having a girl, but even they couldn't really brighten the occasion. "Where are your friends? This looks so sad and joyless," one critic posted.