Matchmaker For Elite Singles Tells Us Who Alina Habba Should Date In MAGAland

2026 didn't start off as a very good year for the women in President Donald Trump's cabinet, either professionally or personally. Just months after Alina Habba resigned from her post as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor — a position she was found to be holding illegally — her marriage to Gregg Reuben crumbled, and the couple quietly split. It was Habba's second divorce; she had previously been wed to Matthew Eyet from 2011 to 2019.

So now that the lawyer is back on the market, who might be her next big romance? The List exclusively spoke to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, a dating service for elite (read: verrrrry wealthy) singles. Asked who in the Trump circle might be a good fit for Habba, Trombetti gave an honest, if not exactly hopeful, response. "Unless she plans to break up a few marriages or engagements, there are slim pickings in the MAGA world," she explained. "She's a young woman, and there are a lot of older MAGA donors to choose from, but they are way too old for her." Trombetti allowed that intergenerational relationships are quite common these days — for instance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a massive age gap — but she's skeptical that any of them would suit Habba.

Alas, two of the younger men in the Trump circle are already spoken for. Omeed Malik, the president of the 1789 Capital growth equity firm, is married, and the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is sprinting to the altar with Bettina Anderson. True, Don Jr. did split with longtime fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle before turning his attention to Anderson, but Trombetti feels it's "unlikely" he would pull a similar dump-a-roo now.