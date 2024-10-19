The Weirdest Thing About Alina Habba's Relationship With Trump

When you hang out with the likes of Donald Trump, people notice you, and they'll likely have some strong opinions too. Alina Habba, the lawyer who has made millions working for the former president since he originally hired her in 2021, can surely attest to this. The press and the public alike have been keeping a close eye on her over the years, which hasn't exactly been hard to do given that she's often at Donald's side — and often, the only one at his side. The divisive politician's third wife, Melania Trump's, public appearances have dwindled significantly, and she was barely spotted at campaign events in 2023 and 2024. Habba, however, has been, and many find it quite bizarre that Donald appears to spend considerably more time with his lawyer than his wife.

Pundits first pointed out how Habba seemed to be filling the Melania-shaped hole when she accompanied the former president to UFC 296 in December 2023. "It's a little strange that nobody in MAGA world appears to care that Trump now goes everywhere with Alina Habba and not Melania," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Several others agreed, with one admitting they'd love to get the tea on what the state of the Trumps' marriage really is. Tongues began wagging once again when Habba attended Donald's victory party after he managed to win the New Hampshire primary in January 2024, especially because Melania was still mostly staying far away from campaign events.

Donald attempted to explain her absence on a few, rare occasions, once telling "Meet the Press" that Melania "doesn't need to be out there," but adding, "She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much. She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there," (via NDTV). Suffice it to say, the former model didn't turn up in the subsequent months.

