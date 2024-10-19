The Weirdest Thing About Alina Habba's Relationship With Trump
When you hang out with the likes of Donald Trump, people notice you, and they'll likely have some strong opinions too. Alina Habba, the lawyer who has made millions working for the former president since he originally hired her in 2021, can surely attest to this. The press and the public alike have been keeping a close eye on her over the years, which hasn't exactly been hard to do given that she's often at Donald's side — and often, the only one at his side. The divisive politician's third wife, Melania Trump's, public appearances have dwindled significantly, and she was barely spotted at campaign events in 2023 and 2024. Habba, however, has been, and many find it quite bizarre that Donald appears to spend considerably more time with his lawyer than his wife.
Pundits first pointed out how Habba seemed to be filling the Melania-shaped hole when she accompanied the former president to UFC 296 in December 2023. "It's a little strange that nobody in MAGA world appears to care that Trump now goes everywhere with Alina Habba and not Melania," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Several others agreed, with one admitting they'd love to get the tea on what the state of the Trumps' marriage really is. Tongues began wagging once again when Habba attended Donald's victory party after he managed to win the New Hampshire primary in January 2024, especially because Melania was still mostly staying far away from campaign events.
Donald attempted to explain her absence on a few, rare occasions, once telling "Meet the Press" that Melania "doesn't need to be out there," but adding, "She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much. She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there," (via NDTV). Suffice it to say, the former model didn't turn up in the subsequent months.
Habba also showed up at Trump's fraud trial while his wife never showed her face
When Alina Habba attended Donald Trump's New York fraud trial despite the fact that she wasn't representing him, it made headlines — especially because Melania Trump never showed up. Habba's appearance in court didn't exactly do the former president's case any favors, however. Speaking to reporters gathered outside the courthouse, she said, "You hire lawyers to solve problems, lawyers solve those problems, you pay them. That's it!" (via X). While her statement mimicked that of her famous client, it also, likely unintentionally, made it sound as if Donald was indeed guilty of the hush money payments of which he stood accused. Habba fervently defended the controversial candidate (something Melania hasn't done publicly either, FYI), arguing, "We're here because of something that happened when he [Trump] was in the White House that wasn't even wrong. It was not wrong."
Melania, meanwhile, left her husband to attend all of his court hearings all by his lonesome, and this, according to her former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, didn't exactly sit well with Donald. "I know it bothers him. That kind of thing would bother him. If Mrs. Trump wasn't at some event and it was really noted, he would definitely bring it up with her," Grisham told CNN in an interview (via Newsweek).
Anonymous insiders previously confirmed to People that Melania wanted no part in her husband's mess. "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life," they said, adding that Donald's legal woes were, in Melania's mind, "another problem for her husband. Not for her." Habba, on the other hand, seems happy to jump into the fray whenever the opportunity presents itself.